Marcos calls for reflection, service in Holy Week message

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged Filipinos to embrace reflection, compassion, and unity as the nation observes Holy Week.

In his Holy Week message, Marcos highlighted the enduring message of sacrifice and faith rooted in the life of Jesus Christ.

He said he stands one with the entire Filipino people in taking a pause for rest and spiritual reflection during one of Christianity’s most solemn seasons.

He emphasized the significance of remembering Christ’s “immeasurable love,” demonstrated through His suffering, death, and resurrection.

“In this solemn season, we remember the immeasurable love of Jesus Christ who offered His life in perfect obedience to the will of the Father. From His triumphant entry into Jerusalem, to the suffering of the Cross at Calvary, and finally to the glory of His Resurrection, we witness a love so powerful that it embraces human suffering and conquers even death,” said Marcos.

“The Passion of Christ reminds us that true greatness is not found in power, but in sacrifice; not in privilege, but in service; and not in comfort, but in the courage to carry the burdens of others,” he added.

He encouraged the public to renew their commitment to love and serve others, especially in times of hardship.

According to the President, acts of compassion and selflessness help keep alive the spirit of Christ’s message and strengthen the moral fabric of society.

Marcos also expressed hope that the observance of Holy Week would inspire Filipinos to face challenges with humility, perseverance, and faith.

“May this Holy Week strengthen our resolve to become a nation guided by faith, united in purpose, and inspired by selfless service,” Marcos said.

He urged citizens to continue working together for the welfare of families, the strength of communities, and a more compassionate and prosperous Philippines. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)