Marcos calls for strengthened practical cooperation

“In an era of deepening geopolitical uncertainty, the value of steady political and security engagement between Asean and Russia cannot be overstated,” said Marcos.

“Transnational threats such as terrorism, illicit trafficking, cybercrime, and online scams do not respect borders and neither can our responses. We must strengthen practical cooperation on maritime security and counter-terrorism, reinforce our collective resilience in cyberspace and develop the institutional habits of anticipation rather than mere reaction,” he added.

Marcos also noted the need for the Asean member countries and Russia to deepen its trade and investment ties which has already grown over the past year but has yet to reach its full potential.

“We must be more deliberate and more ambitious in expanding economic opportunities, improving trade facilitation, deepening investment flows, and connecting our business communities. Food and energy security deserve a particular attention, as these are the foundations on which broader stability rests,” he said.

“Our economic cooperation must also be inclusive. Our micro, small, and medium enterprises must have a place in this partnership, and our cooperation must extend into the emerging sectors that will shape tomorrow’s global economy,” he added.

Marcos also highlighted the importance of people-to-people exchanges, urging bolstering of scholarships and student exchanges programs, academic partnerships, and tourism and the arts.

“These are not peripheral to our relationship; they are at its living core. The connections forged between our peoples outlast any summit declaration and carry our partnership forward in ways that policy alone cannot do,” the President said.

“We must continue to invest in these bonds, placing our youth not merely at the receiving end of this cooperation, but at its center, as the generation that will ultimately decide what Asean-Russia relations will become,” Marcos added.

In an earlier interview, Philippine Ambassador to Russia Igor Garlit Bailen said the country expects to get a share of Russian tourists visiting Southeast Asia as more Russian airliners seek approval to fly directly from Russia to the country’s top tourist destinations such as Boracay and Palawan.

According to Bailen, Siberian airline IrAero started chartered flights last year from Irkutsk and Khabarovsk in the Russian far east in Siberia, direct to Kalibo, Aklan.

“So iyan ay dine-develop pa natin so that in terms of economic relationship, tourism is a very important part of the economic relationship and there is great potential, aside from the traditional exports, imports of oil, energy, and food,” Bailen said.

During the joint press statement with Putin at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Centre, Marcos also announced the adoption of several important outcome documents at the conclusion of the summit that will provide direction for the next phase of Asean-Russia relations.

These include the Kazan Declaration 2026 “Asean-Russian Federation: Unity in Diversity – 35 Years Together”; the Asean-Russia Comprehensive Plan of Action for 2026-2030; the Joint Statement and Concept Paper on Cultural Cooperation; and the Joint Statement and Concept Paper on Energy Cooperation.

Marcos expresses optimism that these documents will provide a comprehensive roadmap for expanding practical cooperation and delivering tangible results and benefits to the people in the years to come.

He assured the commitment of the Asean countries and Russia in ensuring that the momentum generated at the Kazan Summit translates into concrete outcomes and meaningful cooperation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)