Marcos calls on Asean to act on West PH Sea tensions

PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. reaffirmed on Sunday, October 26, 2025, the Philippines’ position in defending its sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea, denouncing continued “dangerous and coercive” actions that threaten regional peace and stability.

Speaking at the 28th Association of Southeast Asian Nation (Asean)–Japan Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Marcos said the Philippines will remain “firm, calm, and resolute” in safeguarding its personnel, vessels, and aircraft amid recurring confrontations in the contested waters.

“It is regrettable that incidents continue to occur in the West Philippine Sea that have put the lives of Philippine personnel and the safety of our vessels and aircraft at risk,” Marcos told regional leaders, including newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae.

The President emphasized that these actions violate international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos), and undermine efforts to maintain stability in the region.

Marcos called on Asean and its partners to uphold the rules-based international order, stressing that the Philippines will continue to push for the full implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and the completion of a legally binding Code of Conduct (COC).

“The Philippines will continue to remain firm, calm, and resolute in its commitment to achieve productive negotiations toward a Code of Conduct that is effective, substantive, and consistent with international law,” Marcos said.

The statement came as tensions continue to rise in the West Philippine Sea, where Chinese vessels have been accused of using water cannons and performing dangerous maneuvers against Philippine ships in recent months.

On October 12, a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel water-cannoned two Philippine ships in the territorial waters off Pag-asa Island.

Marcos also voiced concern over North Korea’s ballistic missile launches, urging Pyongyang to halt its activities and comply with UN Security Council resolutions.

In his talks with Takaichi, the President raised the abduction of Japanese citizens, a longstanding humanitarian issue, and reaffirmed the Philippines’ support for a peaceful resolution. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)