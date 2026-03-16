Marcos certifies bill amending Biofuels Act as urgent amid looming oil crisis

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. certified as urgent a proposed measure seeking to amend the Biofuels Act of 2006 to mitigate the impact of a looming oil crisis amid Middle East tensions.

In a letter to Congress, the President called for the immediate passage of the measure to ensure energy security and cushion consumers from global oil price spikes.

The proposed amendments to the Biofuels Act seek to update policies governing the development, production, and utilization of biofuels.

The law, enacted in 2006, mandates blending locally produced biofuels such as bioethanol and biodiesel with conventional petroleum products to reduce dependence on imported fuel and promote renewable energy.

The certification allows both chambers of Congress to fast-track the measure, enabling lawmakers to pass the bill on second and third reading on the same day. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)