Marcos certifies P6.352-trillion 2025 budget bill as urgent

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has certified as urgent the passage of House Bill 10800, or the 2025 General Appropriation Act (GAA).

Marcos wrote a letter addressed to House Speaker Martin Romualdez, citing the need for the immediate enactment of the measure “to ensure the uninterrupted operation of critical government functions, guarantee the allocation of fiscal resources for vital initiatives, and enable the government to adeptly respond to emerging challenges.”

Romualdez said the House of Representatives is set to approve the proposed P6.352-trillion 2025 national budget on third and final reading on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

He said the House is adhering to its plenary deliberation and approval timeline “because we are treating the national spending program with urgency without sacrificing transparency.”

Romualdez said the upcoming national budget will also serve as an instrument for the government to distribute the dividends of economic progress through various social protection and financial assistance initiatives and funding for infrastructures including roads, hospitals, classrooms, seaports and airports, irrigation systems, and transportation networks. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)