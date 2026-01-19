DOT transit tours now available for PAL passengers

MANILA – Foreign tourists transiting through Manila via Philippine Airlines (PAL) may now avail of the Department of Tourism’s (DOT) Transit Tours, a curated, safe, and time-bound bus tour showcasing the capital’s iconic attractions.

The DOT, in a news release on Monday, said the Transit Tours are accessible through PAL’s official website and the LovePH mobile application, making it easier for eligible passengers to book and explore Manila’s culture and heritage, instead of just loitering around the airport while waiting for connecting flights.

It is open to passengers from visa-free countries with layovers of at least eight hours, including a two-hour allowance before and after the tour to cover immigration and airport procedures.

The program was launched in December 2025 as part of the efforts to improve the country’s gateways while generating livelihoods for local tourism stakeholders.

“We express our warmest gratitude to our colleagues in the private sector for supporting our initiative to maximize the potential of our tourist spots and extend an invitation to foreign travelers who are just passing by,” Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said.

She added that the program creates multiple opportunities across the tourism value chain.

“Because what our transit tours actually provide are opportunities -- an opportunity for tourists to explore Manila in between flights, an opportunity for our Filipinos to earn a living and an opportunity for our industry to enhance visitor experience,” Frasco said.

Starting Jan. 30, the Transit Tours will offer trips to four key destinations -- Intramuros and the National Museum in Manila for morning schedules, and world-class entertainment venues Solaire Resort Entertainment City and Okada Manila in Parañaque City.

Each tour runs for a total of four hours: Two hours for travel to and from the airport and two hours for the actual tour, which includes one hour with a DOT-accredited guide and one hour of free time.

The tour costs USD50 per person, inclusive of entrance fees, insurance coverage for accidental death and medical expenses, bottled water, and a poncho in case of rain. Passengers will be transported on a 49-seater, air-conditioned bus.

The DOT said the partnership with PAL supports its broader strategy to enhance visitor experience and promote the Philippines even to travelers just passing through its main gateway. (PNA)