Marcos cites Antique airport as model for cost-efficient public infra

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday pointed to the Antique Airport Development Project as a benchmark for cost-efficient and well-executed public infrastructure, stressing that proper use of public funds can deliver high-impact results.

Marcos said he was surprised by the relatively low cost of the project despite its extensive upgrades.

“Ang sinabi sa akin, the total cost for all improvements and construction was PHP120 million, medyo nagulat ako sabi ko napakamura. ‘Yung tower pa lang, PHP42 million lamang ang ginastos (When they told me the total cost for all the improvements is only PHP120 million, I was suprised and I said it’s cheap. The control tower alone is just PHP42 million),” Marcos said as he led the inauguration of the newly rehabilitated Antique airport in San Jose de Buenavista town.

Key upgrades include a new Passenger Terminal Building expanded from 181 square meters to 2,224 square meters, increasing seating capacity from 64 to 360 passengers, and the addition of six check-in counters from the previous two.

The airport also features a newly developed ramp capable of accommodating up to four jet aircraft simultaneously, an expanded seven-story control tower, modern baggage handling and flight information systems and a runway extension from 1,430 meters to 1,800 meters, now allowing jet aircraft operations.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines explained that the new terminal building costs around PHP120 million, while the entire development project, which runs from 2017 to 2023, costs around PHP1.5 billion.

The President underscored that the project demonstrates what government can achieve when funds are allocated and spent properly.

“Ito ay isang magandang halimbawa na kung tama ang pinaglalagyan ng pera ng tao, makikita natin napakarami nating kayang gawin — mas mabilis, mas mura, mas maganda. (This is a good example that if we spend people’s money correctly, we will see that we can do so much — faster, cheaper, and more efficient),” he said.

Marcos urged officials to treat the Antique airport project as a standard for future public works, particularly amid public concerns over corruption, substandard construction and overpricing in infrastructure projects.

“Gawin ninyo itong pamantayan para sa ating serbisyo sa mga residente at sa ating mga turista (Make this project a standard of our service to the residents and tourists),” he said.

He further stressed the importance of quality implementation to ensure that projects immediately benefit the public.

“Tiyakin natin na isasagawa nang maayos ang mga proyekto upang mas mabilis itong mapakinabangan ng ating mga kababayan (Make sure that projects are implemented properly for the benefit of the people),” Marcos added.

The President added that the Antique airport upgrade forms part of a broader modernization drive that includes major improvements at Iloilo International Airport and Roxas Airport, aimed at strengthening tourism, trade, and growth in Western Visayas. (PNA)