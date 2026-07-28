Marcos cites over P60B in aid to cushion Middle East conflict impact

Energy and price stabilization

Marcos said the government diversified oil import sources after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which is a key route for global energy trade, securing supplies from Japan, South Korea, Oman, India, Russia, and China to maintain nearly two months' worth of fuel inventory.

He said authorities coordinated with oil firms to implement gradual fuel price increases instead of abrupt adjustments, while ordering successive price rollbacks when global conditions allowed.

The administration also suspended for three months the excise tax on LPG and kerosene, capped increases in imported rice prices, and filed charges against alleged profiteers who took advantage of the energy emergency.

“We also immediately limited increases in the price of imported rice. Those who took advantage of the people’s suffering during the State of National Energy Emergency were arrested and charged,” Marcos said.

“We did everything possible to bring prices down and slow further increases,” he added.

Financial relief and MSMEs

Marcos said banks and e-wallet providers reduced or waived online transaction fees to ease consumers’ financial burden.

He added that banks granted loan payment moratoriums of up to six months, extended to one year for agricultural loans. Similar payment relief was provided by the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), Social Security System (SSS), National Home Mortgage Finance Corp. and Pag-Ibig Fund for qualified borrowers, including affected OFWs.

“This somehow eased the burden on consumers, especially those paying for their homes and those who invested in their businesses,” he said.

For micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Marcos said the Bureau of Internal Revenue is implementing a one-time tax abatement program this year for businesses that suffered losses or declining incomes.

He added that the administration would also pursue tax relief measures for the middle class and small businesses.

Agriculture and food security

Marcos said the government distributed more than 26,000 metric tons of rice to over 2.5 million families, with the program expected to expand to eight million households.

He said the Benteng Bigas Meron Na program continues to benefit more than 12 million Filipinos, while over 800 Kadiwa outlets nationwide help consumers buy affordable food and allow farmers and fisherfolk to sell directly to buyers.

Nearly two million farmers and fisherfolk also received assistance under the Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolk and Families (PAFFF) during the period of elevated fuel prices.

Marcos added that agricultural loan borrowers were granted longer payment extensions, while the government continued investing in farm inputs, mechanization, irrigation, crop insurance and post-harvest facilities to strengthen food security.

Transportation support

Describing transportation as the sector hardest hit by rising fuel prices, Marcos said the government rolled out several assistance programs for drivers, operators and commuters.

Public utility vehicle drivers received cash assistance through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program and a P10-per-liter diesel subsidy for public utility jeepneys and UV Express units. More than 1.8 million transport workers also received AICS assistance.

The government also expanded Libreng Sakay services, revived the Service Contracting Program for buses and jeepneys, and launched Tupad Tuloy-Pasada to provide additional income to public transport drivers.

Marcos said passengers under the Service Contracting Program receive a 20 percent fare discount, while students, senior citizens and persons with disabilities enjoy a combined 40-percent discount.

He added that fares on MRT-3 and LRT-2 remain 50 percent lower, while temporary reductions in terminal, harbor, airport and toll fees, as well as lower charges for transporting agricultural goods through ports and expressways, were implemented to help reduce transport and food costs.

Social assistance

Marcos said the government allocated nearly P58 billion in additional funding to local government units to speed up the delivery of assistance.

He said succeeding aid programs would prioritize 3.5 million beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and the Walang Gutom Program, 1.5 million minimum wage earners who are SSS members, and 2.5 million poor Filipinos who had not previously received government assistance.

The President said more than 7.5 million families are expected to benefit from the expanded assistance, while support for the transport, agriculture and OFW sectors will continue for as long as necessary. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)