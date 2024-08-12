Marcos condemns China air force reckless maneuver over Scarborough Shoal

“The actions of the People’s Liberation Army-Air Force aircraft were unjustified, illegal and reckless, especially as the PAF aircraft was undertaking a routine maritime security operation in Philippine sovereign airspace,” he added.

Marcos said the “instability” in the country’s airspace goes hand-in-hand with the challenge amid China’s claim in the seas in the West Philippine Sea.

He committed, however, to maintain proper diplomacy and peaceful means of resolving disputes, noting that China should demonstrate full capability to act responsibly both in seas and in skies.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said a PAF NC-212i aircraft was conducting a routine maritime patrol over Bajo de Masinloc on August 8, 2024, when two aircraft from the PLAAF executed a dangerous maneuver and dropped flares in the Philippine aircraft.

AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. said China’s action put the air force personnel at risk and it also interfered with lawful flight operations in airspace within Philippine sovereignty and jurisdiction and contravened international law and regulations governing safety of aviation.

The AFP has reported the incident to the Department of Foreign Affairs and relevant government agencies.

Brawner maintained that the AFP will continue its patrol and surveillance operations in Scarborough Shoal, which is a sovereign Philippine territory and an integral part of the country’s archipelago. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)