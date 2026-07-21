Marcos condemns China Coast Guard assault of PH Navy man in Ayungin

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. condemned the Chinese Coast Guard’s (CCG) assault of Philippine Navy personnel at Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal, Malacañang said Tuesday, reiterating the government's commitment to defending the country's rights through diplomatic means.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the President backs the stand of the Department of National Defense (DND), the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), all of which denounced the CCG’s aggressive action.

“Kinukondena po niya, kinukondena po ng Pangulo ang mga ganitong klaseng pangyayari (He condemns it. The President condemns these kinds of incidents),” Castro said in a Palace briefing.

She said Marcos does not want such confrontations to occur but remains committed to addressing disputes through diplomacy.

Quoting the DFA, Castro said the agency is coordinating with the AFP to establish the details of the incident.

Responding to statements from the Chinese Embassy accusing Philippine personnel of provoking the incident, Castro said Filipino troops were carrying out their lawful duties consistent with Philippine rights and domestic laws.

“Kung ano lang po ang mandato ng ating mga opisyal, ng ating mga Filipino personnel, iyon naman po ay naaayon sa ating karapatan at naaayon sa ating batas... Sinusuportahan po natin ang mga ginagawa ng ating mga Filipino officials (Our personnel are simply carrying out their mandate in accordance with our rights and our laws... We support the actions of our Filipino officials),” she said.

According to the AFP, a CCG rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) with eight personnel unlawfully approached within close range of BRP Sierra Madre on Monday. It circled and took photos and videos, prompting AFP personnel aboard two rubber boats to drive it away.

The AFP said the Chinese side “reacted violently and aggressively by striking” a Philippine Navy personnel on the head with a wooden baton, causing injury and damaging the Navy rubber boat.

When asked whether the administration would consider changing its approach toward China, Castro said the President continues to study the situation but maintained that asserting the country's rights should not be pursued with violence.

The latest confrontation occurred near Ayungin Shoal, where Philippine troops stationed aboard the grounded BRP Sierra Madre regularly conduct rotation and resupply missions.

The incident comes amid continuing tensions in the West Philippine Sea following repeated confrontations between Philippine and Chinese vessels.

Earlier, an AI-generated video was published by Chinese state media depicting Filipinos as monkeys tackling the territorial dispute drew widespread criticism.

The Philippines has consistently maintained that Ayungin Shoal lies within its exclusive economic zone under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award, which invalidated China's sweeping claims in the South China Sea. China, however, continues to reject the ruling. (PNA)