Marcos condemns killing of radio broadcaster who was shot during live broadcast, vows justice

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned on Sunday, November 4, 2023, the killing of radio broadcaster Juan Jumalon, who was shot while he was live on the air.

In a statement by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), Marcos said that the "baseless" attack has no place in a democratic country.

"Mahigpit na kinokondena ng ating Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ang pagpatay sa broadcaster na si Juan Jumalon, o mas kilala bilang si 'Johnny Walker' nitong Linggo ng umaga. Ang ganitong walang kabihasnang pag-atake sa ating mamamahayag ay walang lugar sa isang demokratikong bansa," the PCO said.

(Our President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. strongly condemns the killing of broadcaster Juan Jumalon, better known as "Johnny Walker," on Sunday morning. Such barbaric attacks on our journalists have no place in a democratic country.)

According to initial reports from local police, the 57-year-old broadcaster, also known as Johnny Walker, was fatally shot inside his own radio station, 94.7 Calamba Gold FM, around 5:35 a.m. of November 5. Despite efforts to help him, he did not survive.

The PCO said that the President has instructed the Philippine National Police to conduct a thorough investigation to apprehend and hold accountable anyone responsible for the crime.

The executive office also promised that justice will be served for the incident.

"Pinapaabot namin ang pakikiramay ng buong administrasyon sa pangunguna ng ating Pangulo sa pamilya at mga kaanak ni Johnny Walker. Makakaasa kayo ng aming masusing pagtutok upang mabigyan ng hustisya ang kanyang pagpaslang," the PCO said.

(We extend our deepest condolences on behalf of the entire administration, led by our President, to the family and relatives of Johnny Walker. You can rely on our unwavering commitment to ensure that justice is served for his murder.)

The Mindanao Independent Press Council Inc. has also expressed strong condemnation following the murder of Jumalon and called on authorities to take immediate and decisive action in response to the incident. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)