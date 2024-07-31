Marcos confident of positive change for Bangsamoro people

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. expressed confidence on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, that positive change would soon be realized for the Bangsamoro people.

During the ceremonial turnover of the Third Progress Report of the National Government–Bangsamoro Government Intergovernmental Relations Body (IGRB) at Malacañang, Marcos reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting the Bangsamoro Government in all its endeavors.

“I reaffirm once again the National Government’s unwavering commitment to helping and assisting the Bangsamoro Government in all its endeavors, as we continue with this important process for — not only for Muslim Mindanao, not only for the southern Philippines, but for the entire Republic,” he said.

“So, together, let us continue to build a future where peace, progress, and unity prevail. May our collective efforts to bring about positive change for the Barmm and our nation be realized sooner, rather than later,” he added.

The IGRB report contains the accomplishments achieved towards meaningful autonomy for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), including the operationalization of the seven IGRB mechanisms, which are pivotal in ensuring the smooth implementation of the provisions and principles laid down in the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

The seven IGRB mechanisms are the Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum (PCBPF); Intergovernmental Fiscal Policy Board (IFPB); Joint Body for the Zones of Joint Cooperation (JBZJC); Intergovernmental Infrastructure Development Board (IIDB); Intergovernmental Energy Board (IEB); Bangsamoro Sustainable Development Board (BSDB); and the creation of the Council of Leaders.

Marcos said with these bodies having been established, the Barmm already possesses the necessary platforms to ensure greater collaboration, coordination, and cooperation between the National Government and the Bangsamoro Government in pursuing its shared goals and endeavors for the people.

The chief executive also highlighted the commissioning of former Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) members into the Philippine National Police.

As of December 2023, a total of 396 qualified applicants took their oath as PNP personnel.

He said the Department of Health, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), and Land Transportation Office (LTO) have already turned over properties and assets within the BARMM to the Bangsamoro Government.

Marcos also noted the signing of the IEB Circular on the Joint Award of Petroleum Service Contracts and Coal Operating Contracts in the Barmm in July 2023.

“These peace and development milestones are part of our collective efforts to lay the groundwork for effective governance and meaningful autonomy in Barmm,” Marcos said.

“I am confident that we are on the right path to building a more peaceful, stable, and prosperous Bangsamoro Region, as we find responsive solutions to the remaining issues and concerns that still need to be addressed,” he added.

He also directed the Department of Budget and Management to fast-track the finalization of inter-governmental mechanisms that would hasten the complete autonomy of the Bangsamoro region.

The manual will clarify roles and functions, facilitate proactive monitoring of issues, and establish a system of continuity among the mechanisms.

The Barmm is set to hold its first Bangsamoro Parliament election on May 12, 2025, along with the conduct of the national mid-year elections. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)