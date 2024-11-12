Marcos confident PH-US ties will not change under Trump’s admin

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed confidence that the close ties between the Philippines and United States (US) will remain unchanged under the administration of president-elect Donald Trump.

“I don’t think it will change. The global forces that are our oldest treaty partner, that doesn’t change,” Marcos said when asked to comment on US-Philippine relations after Trump’s win.

“So, I will have to see if there is a major change, but I don’t think so. I don’t think so,” he added.

Earlier, Marcos expressed optimism for a more fruitful and dynamic partnership between the Philippines and the US as he congratulated Trump following his victory.

Marcos took note of the strong record of cooperation of the Philippines and US in areas including defense and security, trade and investment, food and energy security, renewable energy, climate action, digital transformation, infrastructure development, and humanitarian assistance.

Earlier, Marcos' sister, Senator Imee, who chairs the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, called on the Philippine government to brace for substantial shifts in US policies, particularly those that could impact immigration, defense, and geopolitical interests.

She noted three things that the Philippine government should be ready for the Trump administration, including protecting undocumented Filipinos, prioritizing self-defense capability, and to lead a new Association of Southeast Asian Nation consensus on US-China relations.

The lawmaker noted that there are more than 200,000 undocumented Filipinos who are now under threat of mass deportations, a fervent campaign promise of Trump.

She raised the need to prepare for an expanded reintegration programs, including skills training, livelihood support, and direct assistance for deportees, from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Labor and Employment, and Department of Foreign Affairs.

Imee pointed out that based on the 2025 National Expenditure Program, the DSWD has only sufficient funding for 4,152 distressed and undocumented overseas Filipinos next year, while last year, the DFA was able to assist only 72, 206 overseas Filipinos using the Assistance to Nationals Fund and the Legal Assistance Fund.

"Let's not wait for the hammer to fall -- prepare now," she said.

"We need a plan for these families who may be forced to come home," she added.

Imee also underscored that the Philippines cannot afford to rely solely on foreign allies or powers for defense, which raised the need for the government to take steps to fast-track the Self-Reliant Defense Posture (SRDP) initiative, a program aimed at manufacturing defense equipment locally and lessening dependence on foreign suppliers.

Considering the possible potential shifts in US foreign policy, she said the Philippines should now step in Asean to strengthen its relations with its neighbors and engage regional powers to safeguard its interests.

"The Philippines must act now to secure our people, strengthen our defenses, and ensure we're prepared for any shifts in global dynamics," Marcos concludes," she said.

“The world is changing fast, and we can't afford to be caught unprepared,” Imee added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)