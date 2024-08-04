Marcos congratulates Carlos Yulo for PH’s 1st gold medal in 2024 Paris Olympics

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. congratulated gymnast Carlos Yulo for bagging the Philippines’ first gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a Facebook post, Marcos expressed elation over Yulo’s achievement which makes him the second Filipino athlete to win an Olympic gold medal, next to weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz.

"We’ve witnessed history as Carlos Yulo clinched the Philippines’ first gold medal in artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympics," the President said in a Facebook post.

“I am confident that it will not be the last. Congratulations, Caloy! The entire country stands proud with you!” he added.

Yulo scored 15.000 in the men’s floor exercise finals held on August 3. He won against the defending champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel who scored 14.966. On the third spot was Jake Jarman of Britain scoring 14.933.

He will have a chance for another medal when he competes in the vault finals on Sunday, August 4.

Yulo said he is dedicating his win to the Filipino people.

"We are a really small country... So to be able to get a gold medal for us is big for us, huge. I dedicate this to the Filipino people also who supported me,” he said.

Under Republic Act 10699 enacted in 2015, a gold medalist from the Philippines for individual events will receive P10 million.

The law also set an incentive for silver medalists at P5 million and P2 million for bronze medalists.

Yulo will also receive an Olympic Gold Medal of Valor from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and a house and lot from the Philippine Olympic Committee.

The Megaworld Corporation will also give Yulo a P24-million worth of fully-furnished condominium unit at the Bonifacio Global City.

In a statement, Ako Bicol partylist representative Elizaldy Co, chairman of the Committee on Appropriations of the House of Representatives said they will also award Yulo P3 million in recognition of his historic accomplishment.

“This reward reflects our support for his continued success and our commitment to fostering Filipino talent on the international stage,” Co said.

“[His] dedication and hard work have brought immense pride to our nation…Siya ay isang inspirasyon sa lahat ng kabataan at sa mga nangangarap. Siya ang patunay na kapag may sipag at tiyaga, walang imposible” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)