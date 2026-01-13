Marcos considering applying for extradition treaty with Portugal

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is considering applying for an extradition treaty with Portugal in a bid to arrest and bring home former Ako Bicol party list representative Zaldy Co.

“It is part of the conversation. He (Marcos) is already considering,” Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said in an interview with reporters.

“Ang DFA ang mag-aapply niyan pero hindi pa direct order yan pero its already a part of the conversation na icoconsider na gagawin na nila,” he added.

Co, a key figure in the government investigation into anomalous flood control projects, has a standing arrest warrant along with 15 Department of Public Works and Highways officials and Sunwest Corporation board members issued by the Sandiganbayan over the irregularities in the implementation of a P289-million road dike project in Oriental Mindoro.

He flew to the United States in July for a medical treatment and has since refused to come back home claiming the imminent threats against his and his family’s lives.

Co is believed to be in Portugal and has a Portuguese passport.

He was already tagged as “fugitive from justice” by the Sandiganbayan. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)