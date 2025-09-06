Marcos creates 7 new regional, metropolitan trial courts

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed into law measures establishing five new regional and two new municipal trial courts in Cebu, Cagayan Valley, and Davao Region.

Marcos signed Republic Acts (RAs) 12242, 12243, 12244, and 12245 on Aug. 29. Copies of these laws were published in The Official Gazette on Thursday.

A Regional Trial Court (RTC) is established in Alicia, Isabela, through RA 12242; two in Mati City, Davao, through RA 12243; and another two in Ilagan City and Tumauini town in Isabela, through RA 12245.

RA 12244 also creates two Municipal Trial Courts (MTCs) in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

The laws mandate the Supreme Court to assign the branch numbers for the newly created courts.

The RAs also order the Chief Justice, in coordination with the Secretary of the Department of Justice, to ensure the immediate inclusion of the operationalization of the additional RTC and MTC branches in the Court’s program.

The Supreme Court is directed to issue the necessary rules and regulations for the effective implementation of the laws.

The funding requirements for personnel services, provisions for Halls of Justice or courtrooms, and creation of prosecutor positions will be included in the annual General Appropriations Act.

The funds necessary for the operation of the courts will be appropriated and released upon their actual organization and appointment of personnel.

The new laws take effect 15 days after publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation. (PNA)