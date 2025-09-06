Marcos creates Bataan high school for sports, Aurora medical center

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed laws establishing a high school for sports and a medical center in the provinces of Bataan and Aurora, respectively.

Marcos inked Republic Acts (RAs) 12239 and 12240 on Aug. 29, copies of which were published in The Official Gazette on Friday.

RA 12239 creates a high school for sports in Bagac, Bataan, to be known as the Bataan High School for Sports, as part of efforts to advance the athletic talents and improve the skills of the youth.

Under the law, the school will be administered and supervised by the Department of Education, in close coordination with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the National Academy of Sports (NAS).

The school will implement a secondary education, as prescribed by RA 10533, or the Enhanced Basic Education of 2013, to learners with considerable potential in sports.

“The curriculum shall be contextualized in order to have significant emphasis on developing the athletic skills of the learners through subjects pertaining to physical education and sports,” RA 12239 read.

The school is mandated to formulate and implement policies, plans, and programs; provide an integrated framework; and establish sports programs and facilities for its learners.

It is directed to promote strategic partnerships and alliances with local and international sports organizations and educational training institutions to enhance the competitiveness of learners and personnel.

The law also orders the crafting of plans and programs for the career development of school personnel, as well as the establishment of guidelines for public-private partnerships in the implementation of sports programs.

The initial funding for the operationalization of the Bataan High School for Sports will be sourced from the province’s Schools Division Office.

The funding requirements for the continued operation of the school will be included in the annual General Appropriations Act.

RA 12239 directs the DepEd, in coordination with the PSC, the NAS, and the local government, to promulgate the implementing rules and regulations within 90 days after the law takes effect.

Medical center

Meanwhile, RA 12240 establishes a Level III General Hospital in Baler, Aurora, to be known as the Aurora Medical Center.

The hospital, which will be under the direct control and supervision of the Department of Health (DOH), will have a capacity of 200 beds.

The Secretary of Health is directed to include the funding requirements for the creation of the new hospital in the DOH’s program. (PNA)