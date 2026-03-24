Marcos declares state of national energy emergency

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, a State of National Energy Emergency amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, citing “imminent danger posed upon the availability and stability of the country's energy supply.”

Marcos has signed Executive Order (EO) No. 110 declaring a state of national energy emergency and authorizing the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport (Uplift).

The EO cited recent hostilities in the region involving the United States, Iran and Israel that affected the global oil production and transportation.

“The Secretary of Energy has determined that the foregoing circumstances pose an imminent danger of a critically low energy supply and that urgent measures are necessary to ensure the stability and adequacy of the country's energy supply,” the EO reads.

“The declaration of a state of national energy emergency will enable the government, through the DOE (Department of Energy) and other concerned agencies, to implement responsive and coordinated measures under existing laws to address the risks posed by disruptions in the global energy supply and the domestic economy,” it added.

Marcos said the Uplift aims to safeguard national interest by ensuring the stability of domestic energy supply, uninterrupted delivery of essential services, continuity of economic activity, and the welfare of all citizens, particularly vulnerable sectors, as well as to mitigate the impact of the conflict in the oil-rich region.

The Uplift will be chaired by Marcos while the members include the executive secretary and the secretaries of the DOE, Department of Transportation, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Agriculture, Department of Finance, Department of Economy, Planning and Development (Depdev) and Department of Budget and Management.

Depdev which is headed by Secretary Arsenio Balisacan will serve as the committee secretariat which will provide technical and administrative support.

The committee is tasked to:

*Monitor and ensure the continued and orderly movement, supply, distribution, and availability of fuel, food, medicines, agricultural

products, and other essential goods;

*﻿Ensure the continuity of the operation of public transportation, public services, public utilities, healthcare facilities, and other critical establishments and infrastructure;

*Safeguard economic stability, while protecting vulnerable sectors from adverse impacts and severe disruptions caused by the ongoing crisis in the Middle East;

*Ensure the timely, efficient, unhampered delivery of public services, including accelerating and streamlining all processes for new and pending applications or renewals of permits, licenses, clearances, certifications, or authorizations;

*Formulate longer-term demand-side solutions and strategies to decrease consumption of petroleum products across all sectors,

The committee is also in charge of accelerating the transition to renewable energy through the use of electric vehicles in mass transport, integration of renewable energy in agriculture, logistics, and manufacturing, development of active transportinfrastructure, and supporting behavioral change through public awareness campaigns.

Under the EO, the Energy department is directed to take appropriate measures to safeguard the stability and adequacy of the country's energy supply and mitigate the adverse effects of disruptions in global energy supply markets which may include the implementation of energy optimization plans, adoption and enforcement of energy conservation measures, coordination with other government agencies to lessen the impact of the rising fuel cost and impose measured against hoarding, profiteering and supply manipulation.

“For this purpose, the DOE, PNOC (Philippine National Oil Company), and NOC-EC (PNOC-Exploration Corporation) are authorized to undertake the procurement of required fuel and petroleum products to ensure a timely and sufficient supply, and when deemed necessary, as certified by the Secretary of Energy, to make advance payment of an amount exceeding 15 percent of the contract amount, in accordance with applicable laws, rules, and regulations,” the EO stated.

All other government agencies are tasked to implement the necessary response measures to mitigate the impact of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, consistent with their respective mandates and subject to applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

Local Government Units are also directed to actively support the efforts of the national government by undertaking measures within their respective jurisdictions that support, facilitate, and complement the national policies and agency directives.

“LGUs are likewise encouraged to allocate necessary resources, including funding and personnel, and to the extent allowed by applicable laws, rules, and regulations, to realign or reallocate respective local funds, including unutilized and unreleased subsidies and transfers, to mitigate the impact of the disruptions in the global fuel supply and resulting effects thereof,” it added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)