Marcos declares Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program as admin’s flagship project

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has declared “Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program” as a flagship program of the National Government.

Malacañang issued Executive Order No. 44 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, declaring the said program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) as among the flagship programs of the administration.

“The DSWD shall undertake the necessary steps for the successful implementation and expansion of the Food Stamp Program including, but not limited to, the identification of eligible beneficiaries and collaboration with relevant stakeholders to ensure efficient and timely distribution and use of food stamps,” the EO reads.

The EO also tasked the DSWD to work with other national government agencies (NGAs) and local government units (LGUs) as well for the NGAs and all participating LGUs to provide full support to, and cooperate with the DSWD to ensure the effective implementation of the program.

The DSWD will also determine the appropriate staffing pattern and corresponding qualification standards for the creation of additional positions necessary for the administration and operation of the Food Stamp Program and submit to the budget department, for review and approval, the proposed changes in the organization structure and staffing pattern of the DSWD.

The EO’s implementing rules will be crafted by the DSWD, 30 days from its effectivity. Its implementation will be funded by DSWD’s appropriations and its partner agencies.

The DSWD piloted the implementation of the Food Stamp program in July where they provided P3,000 to each beneficiary each month for the purchase of nutritious food items from DSWD-accredited retail partners.

The program is part of the administration's initiative to end hunger in the country by 2028 and ensure that everyone enjoys a good, healthy and productive life. (SunStar Philippines)