Marcos declines to comment on Duterte’s threat to exhume father

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. refused on Friday, November 1, 2024, to respond to the remarks of Vice President Sara Duterte targeting his father, late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

“I’d rather not,” Marcos told reporters when asked to comment on Duterte’s threat that she will dig up his father from the grave and throw his remains in the West Philippine Sea.

Duterte said she issued the threat, particularly to Senator Imee Marcos, considering the attacks being launched against her over the past months in relation to her office’s budget spendings.

Together with his mother, former first lady Imelda Marcos, Marcos visited his father’s tomb at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Friday.

When asked if his relationship with Duterte had reached “a point of no return,” Marcos responded, “Let’s talk about it some other time.”

In his message, following a Mass in his father’s tomb, Marcos expressed gratitude to his father’s supporters, urging them to remember his legacy and to continue loving the Filipino people and the Philippines.

“Iyan ang magdadala para lang -- sa ating ama at malalaman natin na tayo -- kapag tayo’y laos na, maiisip namin: noong kapanahunan namin, marami kaming nagawang maganda para sa Pilipinas,” said Marcos.

(That's what will bring -- to our father and we'll know that we -- when we're old, we'll think: in our time, we did a lot of good things for the Philippines.)

It was only in 2016, under the administration of then President Rodrigo Duterte, the Vice President’s father, that the Marcos patriarch, who ruled the country for more than 20 years, half of which was under Martial Law, was laid to the Libingan ng mga Bayani with full military honors.

The older Duterte received criticisms for allowing the former dictator’s burial at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, reopening the wounds suffered by the victims of human rights violation under Marcos’ ruling. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)