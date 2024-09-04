Marcos denies being sick

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. denied on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, that he has been sick or that he is unwell.

In an interview with reporters after presiding over a situational briefing in Camp Aguinaldo, Marcos said reports that he has been ill are nothing but “fake news.”

The information circulated online as several parts of the country are being battered by the combined effects of the habagat and Severe Tropical Storm Enteng.

The hashtag #nasaanangpangulo went viral online.

“Do I look sick? 'Yan ang kailangan nating bantayan ang mga fake news na ganyan huwag kayong naniniwala unless it comes from a credible source. Ang dami kong kaibigan tumawag sa akin okay ka ba.. wala. I was, most of the day.. I had a meeting in the morning, I had a command conference with some of our commanders and I spent the rest of the day reading my briefs and doing paperwork,” said Marcos.

(Do I look sick? That’s why we need to watch out for fake news like that—don’t believe it unless it comes from a credible source. Many friends called me asking if I was okay. I was, for most of the day. I had a meeting in the morning, a command conference with some of our commanders, and I spent the rest of the day reading briefs and doing paperwork.)

“Nagulat lang ako when they said ano? Medical emergency? (Laughs). Well it's totally and completely fake. I don't even have a cold, I don't have anything wrong me with me I'm fine. Thanks for the concern,” he added.

(I was just surprised when they said, "What? Medical emergency?" (Laughs). Well, it’s totally and completely fake. I don’t even have a cold; there’s nothing wrong with me—I’m fine. Thanks for the concern.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)