Marcos denies hand in Zubiri’s ouster as Senate President

Marcos also denied speaking with any other senators regarding the matter, noting that he was out of time the day the Senate elected Escudero as the new Senate President, the third highest government official.

“So, that’s the extent. That‘s how I was basically informed at every step of the way but it moves so quickly as well. But of course, we knew the state of the voting. When that was still being collected, the votes were still being collected by Senator Chiz,” he said.

The chief executive said the decision of the senators “does not reflect on my view on Senator Migz and the trust and confidence that I have in him.”

Last week, Zubiri resigned after being ousted as Senate President.