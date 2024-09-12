Marcos denies resignation of Gilbert Teodoro

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. denied on Thursday, September 12, 2024, the reported resignation of Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro.

In an interview with reporters, Marcos said the news about Teodoro’s alleged resignation was a desperate move to sow confusion in the government.

“Wala naman silang naibibigay, wala silang naitutulong, wala silang kontribusyon sa buhay ng bawat Pilipino kung hindi paninira lamang, kundi panggugulo lamang,” Marcos said.

(They do not provide anything, they do not help, they do not contribute to the lives of every Filipino except for causing trouble and spreading negativity.)

“Kaya huwag po natin -- kailangan maingat po tayo. Huwag tayo masyadong naniniwala kung wala naming pruweba sa kanilang mga sinasabi,” he added.

(That's why we should be careful. Let's not easily believe what they say if they don't have any proof.)

Marcos urged the public to only get information from reliable sources, as he reiterated that his administration is working double time to uplift the lives of the Filipino people.

“Huwag po kayong madala sa ganyan. Patuloy po ang aming trabaho. Hindi po kami titigil. Lahat po ng ating mga kasamahan ay walang ginawa po kung hindi araw-araw paggising hangga’t matulog ay kung papaano tumulong at paano pagandahin ang Pilipinas,” President he said.

(Don't be swayed by that. We continue our work. We will not stop. All of our colleagues do nothing but work every day, from the moment they wake up until they go to sleep, to find ways to help and improve the Philippines.)

“Iyan po ang hangarin ng lahat ng pamahalaan ninyo. Huwag po kayo nadadala sa mga fake news na ganyang klase. Huwag po kayo madadala sa mga ‘yang mga pampagulo na ginagawa nila. Sa amin, hindi na namin pinapansin ‘yan dahil alam namin ‘yung totoo,” he added.

(That is the goal of all your government officials. Don't be swayed by fake news like that. Don't be affected by the distractions they create. As for us, we don't pay attention to those things because we know the truth.)

In a statement, DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said Teodoro and the agency are focused squarely on boosting the nation's capabilities to protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“We urge the public to be vigilant against misleading claims that aim to sow discord among the Filipino people and divert our attention from the real challenges that beset our country,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)