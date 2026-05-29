Marcos denies Senator Imee’s Charter change claims

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has firmly denied claims made by his sister, Senator Imee Marcos, that there are ongoing efforts within government to push for Charter change and extend the terms of incumbent elected officials.

Speaking to reporters during his state visit to Japan, Marcos dismissed the allegation as baseless and described it as a “perfect example” of fake news.

“You know, fake news affects, hurts everyone, not only those that fake news is attacking, but also those who are purveying that fake news. The purveyors of fake news are also damaged by this,” the President said.

“Fake news is a corrosive influence in all sectors of society in political, in economics, in acts of human relations, et cetera. And if you are not part of the solution, you become part of the problem,” he added.

Marcos stressed that no discussions regarding Charter change or term extension had taken place within his administration.

“We have never, at any point, even spoken about this anywhere, with anyone, at any time,” he said.

The remarks came days after Senator Marcos delivered a privilege speech at the Senate on Monday, May 25, where she raised concerns over alleged moves to amend the 1987 Constitution.

During her speech, the senator presented a video compilation containing supposed documentation, footage, and statements that she claimed pointed to ongoing efforts to revive Charter change initiatives and possibly extend the terms of elected officials.

The senator did not directly accuse the President of involvement but warned against what she described as “dangerous political maneuverings” that could undermine democratic institutions and constitutional safeguards.

In response, Marcos suggested that the information related to his sister may have come from unreliable sources, saying that she should dismiss the staff responsible for feeding her the claims.

The issue of Charter change has long been politically sensitive in the country, with past proposals often triggering public concern over fears that constitutional amendments could be used to remove term limits or alter the balance of political power.

The Marcos administration has previously stated that its priority is limited to economic amendments aimed at attracting foreign investments, while repeatedly denying support for provisions that would extend the terms of elected officials. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)