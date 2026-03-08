Marcos departs for a 3-day work visit to US

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. left on Sunday morning, March 8, 2026, for a working visit to the United States.

Marcos is set to attend a series of diplomatic engagements, particularly for the Philippines’ participation in key United Nations activities, including the special session of the UN General Assembly and the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, both to be held at the UN headquarters in New York.

Marcos is expected to present the Philippines’ position on major global issues, particularly the ongoing tensions and humanitarian concerns in the Middle East.

The President is also expected to call on parties involved in the conflict to return to the negotiating table and adhere to international law, while emphasizing the protection of civilians.

Malacañang earlier said Marcos’ trip to the US is seen as an opportunity for the country to reinforce its diplomatic presence at the UN and promote the country’s initiatives on peace, gender equality, and international cooperation.

The President is scheduled to return to the Philippines on March 11. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)