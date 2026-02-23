Marcos directs LGU execs to oversee immediate completion of classrooms



PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has instructed local government officials to oversee the construction, rehabilitation, and repair of classrooms and ensure their fast completion.

During the signing of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the Department of Education (DepEd) and city local government units (LGUs) as part of the administration’s Nationwide Classroom Building Program, Marcos emphasized the critical role of LGUs in addressing the country’s classroom shortage, currently estimated at 144,758 units as of January 2026.

Under the said program, the LGUs will oversee procurement, construction, and project management to ensure faster and more responsive implementation on the ground, while DepEd will set standards and validate compliance before final turnover and payment.

“Parati kong sinasabi na ang edukasyon ang pundasyon ng maunlad at matatag na bansa. Subalit ang pundasyong ito ay hindi kayang itayo ng isang sektor lamang. Kaya’t sa ating mga lokal na pamahalaan, hinihikayat ko kayo na gamitin ang pagkakataong ito at ang pondong ipinagkatiwala sa atin ng bayan nang mas may pananagutan,” said Marcos.



(I always say that education is the foundation of a progressive and stable nation. However, this foundation cannot be built by only one sector. That is why, to our local governments, I encourage you to seize this opportunity and use the funds entrusted to us by the people with greater accountability.)

“Tiyakin natin hindi maaantala ang mga proyekto. Tiyakin natin de-kalidad ang ating maitatayo na silid-aralan. Tiyakin din natin na ang bawat sentimo na pinaghirapan ng ating mga kababayan ay gagamitin sa tama. Dahil hindi lamang tayo nagtatayo ng silid-aralan; nagtatayo tayo ng isang matibay na kinabukasan para sa ating kabataan at para sa ating minamahal na Pilipinas,” he added.



(Let us ensure that the projects will not be delayed. Let us ensure that the classrooms we build are of quality. Let us also ensure that every cent earned through the hard work of our fellow citizens is used properly. Because we are not only building classrooms; we are building a strong future for our youth and for our beloved Philippines.)

Under the 2026 General Appropriations Act, P85.4 billion was allocated for Basic Education Facilities, including P9.6 billion for the construction of approximately 4,000 classrooms under the first tranche, while an additional P5.96 billion will fund around 1,700 more classrooms through the newly signed agreements.

The construction of public school buildings and classrooms was formerly handled by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), as it is the government’s main engineering and infrastructure agency.

However, due to various concerns raised over the years, such as delays, substandard and unfinished buildings, and coordination issues between the two agencies, the administration crafted a new policy giving DepEd more control over school building projects to improve speed and accountability, considering it is more aware of the needs of schools.

Beyond infrastructure, the administration continues to implement complementary education reforms, including expanding the Aral Program, accelerating the procurement of learning materials, and improving career progression pathways for teachers.

