Marcos directs review, adjustment of regional wage rates

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered on May 1, 2024, Labor Day, the wage policy-making agencies to conduct a review on salary rates across the country to cushion the effects of inflation.

In his speech during the commemoration of the 122nd Labor Day in Malacañang, Marcos directed the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPB) to immediately implement wage adjustment in their respective regions, noting the review should be done within 60 days prior to the anniversary of their latest wage order.

Marcos also instructed the National Wages and Productivity Commission to review its rules to ensure that the RTWPB can maintain a regular and predictable schedule of wage review, issuance, and effectivity to reduce uncertainty and enhance fairness for all stakeholders.

“I call on Congress to pass laws that will support the attainment of our jobs creation agenda, including the Enterprise-based Education and Training Program law, the Revised Apprenticeship Program Act, and the Create More law, or the law on Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy,” Marcos said.

In a bid to address unemployment, underemployment, and other challenges in the labor market, Marcos earlier signed into law Republic Act 11962, or the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act on September 27, 2023.

Under the measure, the Trabaho Para sa Bayan-Interagency Council, led by the National Economic Development Authority (Neda), was created to develop the country’s master plan for employment generation and recovery.

From July 2022 to February 2024, the government provided emergency employment to 5.66 million beneficiaries through the Tulong Pangkabuhayan sa Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad) of the Department of Labor and Employment.

Some 167,065 beneficiaries were also incorporated into livelihood programs under the Integrated Livelihood Program, while 429,133 beneficiaries received assistance from the Employees’ Compensation Program.

At least 2.65 million individuals were also enrolled under the reskilling and upskilling program of the Technical Education and Skills Development Program (Tesda).

To ensure job security, the DOLE allocated P9.18 billion in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget for its programs aimed at increasing employability.

In observance of Labor Day, various progressive groups and organizations staged protest actions in different parts of the country, particularly in Mendiola in Manila, which is a stone throw away from Malacañang, calling for a legislated wage increase and equal wage rates across the country.

In February, the Senate approved on third and final reading a measure seeking to increase the daily minimum wage of workers in the private sector by P100. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)