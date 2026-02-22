Marcos dismisses rumors of courting Robredo for 2028 polls

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Saturday, February 21, 2026, that his visit to Naga City, the bailiwick of his former opponent, Mayor Leni Robredo, was purely for public service and non-political.

Marcos visited Naga City to inspect the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Oplan Kontra Baha (OKB) program, which aims for a massive cleanup of its waterways.

Robredo, together with other local government officials, welcomed Marcos and DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon.

“Hindi namin pinag-uusapan ‘yun. Alam mo, I think the mayor (Robredo) will agree with me na ano, serbisyo muna bago politika,” Marcos said when asked in an interview about the possible political alliance for the 2028 national elections.

“The most political thing that we did today, I wore my pink socks. My pink socks in honor of Mayor Leni,” he added.

The color pink became associated with Robredo during the 2022 Philippine presidential election as the official color of her campaign.

For his part, Robredo said Marcos’ visit had been scheduled months before, and that she is not even one year yet as mayor of Naga City.

“Marami pa kaming gagawin (We still have a lot of things to do),” she said.

Marcos’ visit to Naga City came days after Vice President Sara Duterte declared her presidential bid for 2028.

The President inspected the Sagop Creek in Barangay Triangulo and Sitio Magaya-gaya Creek in Barangay Concepcion Pequeña, which are undergoing dredging, waste-clearing, and cleaning activities that form part of the government’s ongoing efforts to address persistent flooding in areas along the Bicol River Basin.

“These are the beginnings of the perennial na flood problem here in Naga and in the rest, actually along the Bicol River. Alam naman natin ito’y ang basin. Maraming mga construction, hindi lamang ‘yung private sector construction kundi ang pagpagawa nito ng mga ibat-ibang — ‘yung linipat ang dinaanan ng tubig kaya naging mas grabe,” Marcos said.

(These are the beginnings of the perennial flood problem here in Naga and in other areas along the Bicol River. We know this is a basin. There are many constructions -- not just those by the private sector, but also various infrastructure projects -- that have altered the natural path of the water, which made the flooding worse.)

The President pointed to heavy siltation, which has significantly reduced the river’s depth and carrying capacity, leading to recurring flooding in the area.

Robredo said some areas that previously did not experience flooding are now being affected.

Marcos cited both environmental changes and the increasing impact of climate change.

The Chief Executive stressed that the government is determined to address flooding in the city but admitted that it will take a comprehensive, long-term approach.

“Malaking trabaho ito. It will take time but marami na tayong mga intervention na puwedeng gawin… (This is a big task. It will take time, but we already have many interventions that can be implemented…)

This is only the beginning,” the President said.

“Talagang naging critical ito eh, especially with the storms that came in. We know that Bicol is always the pathway of the storms. The immediate problem that we saw…is ‘yung bigat ng bagsak ng ulan. Dati hindi naman ganoon karami,” he added.

(This really became critical, especially with the storms that came in. We know that Bicol is always in the path of storms. The immediate problem we saw was the intensity of the rainfall. Before, it wasn’t that heavy.)

The OKB operations in Naga City, which began on February 18, 2026, are scheduled to be completed on July 31, 2026. The initiative covers 29 rivers and creeks and two lakes, handling a total water volume of 26,621,370.51 cubic meters.

The project also includes cleaning and clearing the city’s drainage system, which spans 250.51 kilometers, with 75,152.19 cubic meters of sediment slated for removal.

To support these operations, the DPWH and local government have deployed 27 dredging units, 30 dump trucks, and 1,525 personnel equipped with protective gear.

Marcos, during his visit in Naga City, also handed over funding for the renovation and retrofitting of the Jesse M. Robredo Coliseum (JMRC), which was named after the mayor’s late husband.

The President formally turned over a Special Allotment Release Order (Saro) worth P500 million to fund the retrofitting and modernization of the coliseum, including the installation of a community kitchen capable of feeding thousands during disasters, improvements to sanitation facilities, roofing system upgrades, and structural strengthening.

The funds would also cover the enhancements of the drainage system to prevent flooding and the addition of dedicated medical response areas for emergencies.

Built in 2010 during the term of the then Department of the Interior and Local Government secretary, the coliseum -- widely known as the “Big Dome of the South” -- can accommodate 12,000 people seated and up to 15,000 for standing-room events. It regularly hosts basketball games, concerts, school tournaments, and major cultural gatherings in the region.

The facility also served as a critical evacuation and relief center during times of calamities. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)