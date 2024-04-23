Marcos distributes aid in Occidental Mindoro amid El Niño phenomenon

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, the distribution of financial assistance and other services to farmers and fishermen of Occidental Mindoro, which was badly affected by the dry spell, or El Niño phenomenon.

Marcos brought with him his Cabinet secretaries whom he ordered to closely coordinate with the local government units (LGUs) for the distribution of assistance.

Among the assistance extended by the Department of Agriculture (DA) during Marcos’ visit were P3,000 fuel subsidy to 393 farmers; P5,000 each to 1,153 affected farmers under the Rice Farmers Financial Assistance; P5.1 million to 193 farmers under the El Niño Indemnification Fund; and P77.5 million Survival and Recovery Aid loans.

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) provided P7.38 million worth of operations and maintenance subsidy to irrigators’ group, certificate of condonation and exemption worth P18.48 million to another group, and 24 units of solar pump irrigation projects worth P50 million to three other groups.

Marcos also ordered the NIA to put up irrigation systems to cover several municipalities in Occidental, Mindoro, particularly the towns of San Jose and Magsaysay to boost agricultural production.

A total of 10,000 beneficiaries under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) also received P5,000 each from the Department of Social Welfare and Development while 13 beneficiaries under the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) were given P15,000 each.

A total of P12.9 million worth of wages for work were also granted to 2,953 beneficiaries under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad) of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

DOLE also distributed P4.5 million under its internship program to 94 beneficiaries.

It also installed fish aggregating devices worth P994,480 under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP), benefiting 58 fishermen.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) also offered “One Town, One Product Brand Development Package” worth P50,000 to five beneficiaries, while the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) provided over P1.55 assistance to 70 beneficiaries.

“Kaya po kami nandito upang bigyan ng tulong ang lahat ng nangangailangan dito sa gitna ng nararanasan natin na El Niño. Asahan po ninyo na ang pamahalaan po ay -- ang National Government kasama ang ating mga legislator, kasama po ating mga Cabinet secretary, kasama po ang ating local government, pinagkakaisa nating lahat ‘yan upang gawin lahat ng kailangan gawin, lahat ng kaya naming gawin upang tumulong sa mga tinamaan nitong El Niño at sa iba’t-iba pang problema,” Marcos said.

(We are here to give help to all those in need amid the El Niño we are experiencing. Expect that the National Government, with our legislators, Cabinet secretaries, and the local government, we are all united to do everything that needs to be done, everything that we can do to help those affected by this El Niño and other problems.)

“Kaya po, asahan po ninyo na kaming lahat na sabay-sabay gumagalaw para tiyakin na kahit papano, kahit na tayo’y naghihirap dahil sa pagbago ng, panahon at nararamdaman natin ‘yung climate change na tinatawag ay asahan po ninyo nandito po kami upang gawin ang lahat ng kayang gawin ng pamahalaan, kasama ang local government, kasama ang inyong congressman, kasama lahat para tumulong sa taumbayan. Ayan po ang aming serbisyo po sa inyo,” he added.

(So, expect us all to move together to make sure that somehow, even if we are suffering because of the change in the weather and the climate change, we are here to do everything the government can do, with the help of the local government, including your congressman, including everyone. That's our service to you.)

Acknowledging the electricity problem in the province, Marcos assured that the government is looking into a long-term solution, particularly by connecting it to the other provinces.

Vice Governor Anecita Diana Tayag earlier said that the province has been experiencing electricity supply woes amid the prevailing El Niño phenomenon.

"Kami po ay nasa state of power crisis. Napakamahal po ng presyo ng kuryente namin," Tayag said.

(We are in a state of power crisis. The price of our electricity is very expensive.)

The province of Occidental Mindoro was placed under a state of calamity in April 2023 due to a power crisis that resulted in a 20-hour daily blackout for over a month.

Due to the El Niño phenomenon, the towns of Looc, Magsaysay and San Jose were placed under a state of calamity.

As of April 23, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said a total of 285,773 families or 1,294,770 persons, including 29,409 farmers, were affected by the prevailing dry spell.

It said a P1,236,853,305.08 worth of agriculture products were damaged due to El Niño particularly in Ilocos, Cagayan, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)