Marcos distributes P288.41M financial aid in Western Visayas

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. distributed on Thursday, June 27, 2024, P288.41 million worth of financial assistance in provinces badly hit by the El Niño phenomenon in Western Visayas.

In a bid to help farmers and fisherfolk in the region to bounce back from the effects of El Niño, Marcos handed over P50 million each to Aklan Governor Jose Enrique Miraflores, Antique Governor Rhodora Cadiao, Capiz Governor Fredenil Castro, and Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr.

The local government of Guimaras represented by Governor Joaquin Carlos Nava received P28.41 million.

In Bacolod City, the President distributed P50 million to Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and PP10 million to Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez.

“Bagama’t malayo na rin ang inabot natin mula nang [umpisahan nating] tahakin ang daan tungo sa Bagong Pilipinas, marami pa tayong sektor na dapat pagtuunan ng pansin at kailangan pang alalayan,” said Marcos.

(Although we have come a long way since we [started] walking the road to the New Philippines, we still have many sectors to focus on and support.)

“Magtiwala pa kayo na sisikapin namin na maabot ang ating mga liblib at malalayong pamayanan sa bawat sulok ng bansa, nang sa gayon ay walang maiiwan at walang mahuhuli at sama-sama tayong [maglakbay] sa Bagong Pilipinas, patungo sa Bagong Pilipinas,” he added.

(Trust that we will strive to reach our isolated and remote communities in every corner of the country, so that no one is left behind and together we [travel] to the New Philippines, towards the New Philippines.)

Through the Department of Agriculture (DA), the government also provided Greenhouse with Hydroponics System to Dumaguete City and Tanjay City in Negros Oriental.

A tractor, spindle-stripping machines, and stripping knives were handed over by the DA, Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech), and the Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority (PhilFIDA) to the local government or Negros Oriental while the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) also gave the beneficiaries in the province one fishing boat each, ropes, fishing nets, and feeds.

“Sa pagtutulungan po ng Department of Agriculture at saka ng PhilFIDA, magbibigay tayo ng binhi para sa urban gardening dito sa Lungsod ng Dumaguete, dalawampung sako ng yellow corn seeds para sa Tanjay City, at tatlumpung libong abaca planting materials para sa Negros Oriental,” Marcos said.

(With the cooperation of the Department of Agriculture and PhilFIDA, we will provide seeds for urban gardening here in the City of Dumaguete, 20 sacks of yellow corn seeds for Tanjay City, and 30,000 abaca planting materials for Negros Oriental.)

“Mayroon ding pinansyal na tulong ang ilan nating ahensya tulad ng PCA —Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) po iyan at saka ACPC para sa pagtatanim ng niyog at pagsisimula ng agri-negosyo habang ang PCIC naman ay magbibigay ng danyos para sa mga magsasaka ng Tanjay City na nasalanta ang mga pananim,” he added.

(Some of our agencies also have financial assistance such as the PCA —Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) and then ACPC for planting coconuts and starting agri-business, while the PCIC will provide compensation for the farmers of Tanjay City whose crops were destroyed.)

The Department of Labor and Employment also provided aid by extending financial assistance under its Integrated Livelihood Program and Tupad, while the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) distributed equipment for organic farming, as well as scholarships for palay and coconut farmers.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), for its part, gave beneficiaries business kits, vouchers, and certificates under the Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa Program.

Marcos committed to continue to support key infrastructure projects in the province, which include the construction of a new airport, rehabilitate a seaport, and establish a health facility.

The New Dumaguete Airport Development Project worth P17.05 billion in Bacong, Negros Oriental is expected to boost tourism, trade, and economy in the region.

With a total cost of P15 million, the health care project will provide medical services and equipment such as birthing clinics, pharmacy, and x-ray machine for the benefit of 30 barangays.

“Binibigyang-pansin din natin ang kalusugan ng ating mga mamamayan dito sa inyong lugar sa pamamagitan ng ating pagtatag ng Dumaguete City Super Family Health Center,” Marcos said.

(We are also paying attention to the health of our citizens here in your area through our establishment of the Dumaguete City Super Family Health Center.)

“[Pinatutunayan] lamang [ng] lahat na ito ang ating determinasyon na makapagbigay ng dekalidad na serbisyong pangkalusugan sa bawat residente ng Dumaguete at ang mga karatig-pook,” he added.

("[All of] this only proves our determination to provide quality health services to every resident of Dumaguete and the surrounding areas.)

In Bacolod City, Marcos lauded the initiative of the PCA to award projects on coconut fertilization and hybridization to beneficiaries.

The DA also offered to farmers and fisherfolk its programs and projects on rice, small scale irrigation; corn seed reserve/El Niño rehabilitation; durian seedlings; Agrinegosyo (ANYO) loan; and integrated national swine production Initiatives for recovery and expansion.

It also provided livestock enterprises development such as the salvanticam native chicken breeding, production and marketing; Negros Occidental Virgin Coconut Oil Production and Marketing; and the Negros Occidental Goat Breeding and Marketing.

The DA’s Philippine Rural Development Project also shared the Cadiz City Coffee Processing and Marketing Enterprise, Ara-Al’s Coffee Processing and Marketing Enterprise, and the Kape Primera dela Castellana Processing and Marketing Enterprise.

Marcos urged the beneficiaries to use the financial aid wisely.

At least 197 local government units (LGUs) were placed under state of calamity (SOC) as of June 25, affecting 563,348 families and 84,488 farmers Western Visayas.

Agricultural products worth P2.91 billion were lost due to the effects of the dry spell. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)