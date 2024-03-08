Marcos, Duterte recognize women’s contribution to society

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recognized on Friday, March 8, 2024, the invaluable role being played by women in the society that helps drive the country toward progress.

As the Philippines observes the International Women’s Day, Marcos noted the unyielding resilience of women that helped shape development.

He raised the need to confront disparities that women continue to face as he enjoined the public to help in achieving a more inclusive community.

“In an age marked by rapid growth and transformation, it is imperative for the global community to honor the incalculable worth of women’s contributions across all facets of society and sustain the gains that have emerged from their countless struggles and sacrifices,” said Marcos.

“Yet, within our relentless pursuit of progress, we must confront the inequalities and disparities that still persist. By ending gender-based violence, discrimination, and biases that cast shadows over the realization of women’s dreams, we actively engage in a mission tha nurtures equity, inclusion, and empowerment,” he added.

Marcos expressed confidence that through a collective effort, a kind of change that stands the test of time, resonates across borders, and reverberates in the core of our societies can be unearthed.

“Always remember that, by amplifying the voices of women, championing their rights, and reinforcing their fundamental freedom, we, in turn, elevate entire communities and nations, propelling ourselves towards a stronger, more equitable, and more progressive world for all,” the President said.

Meanwhile, Vice President Sara Duterte Carpio highlighted the need for equal opportunities for women and for their freedom to decide and showcase their capabilities, intelligence and strength.

She said the society should also discuss and identify the root of hardships and misfortune of women especially against abuse and tragedy as she pushes for sufficient and suitable education to the public and the support to groups defending women’s rights and welfare as well as laws intended to ensure the protection of women.

“Isaisip natin si Dr. Sharmaine Baroquillo na isang kawani ng pamahalaan na biktima ng karahasan at ang abogadang kasapi ng New People’s Army na namatay sa Bohol habang pinaglalaban ang bulok na ideolohiya ng terorismo at pagpapabagsak sa pamahalaan,” said Duterte.

(Let's remember Dr. Sharmaine Baroquillo, a government employee who fell victim to violence, and the lawyer member of the New People's Army who died in Bohol while fighting the rotten ideology of terrorism and overthrowing the government.)

“Nariyan din ang mga ina ng mga kabataang inarmasan at biktima ng panlilinlang ng NPA na hanggang ngayon ay nawawala o di kaya umuwi nang wala ng buhay. Huwag din nating kalimutan ang mga ina, asawa, o kapatid ng mga pulis at sundalong nagbuwis ng buhay para matiyak lang na ligtas tayo at ang ating bayan. Marami tayong magagawa para sa mga kababaihan,” she added.

(There are also the mothers of the youth who were armed and deceived by the NPA and who now remain missing or unable to return home alive. Let's also not forget the mothers, wives, or sisters of the policemen and soldiers who gave their lives just to make sure that we and our people are safe. We can do a lot for women.)

Baroquillo is a doctor from Bulan, Maguindanao who was shot by minor suspects on February 15, 2024.

Despite her injuries, Baroquillo was able to drive herself to the hospital where she was treated.

The International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8, is a global celebration commemorating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

This year's campaign is "Inspire Inclusion."