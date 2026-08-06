Marcos eases foreign travel approval for local execs

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has authorized the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary to delegate the approval of foreign travel requests of local government officials to designated representatives, as part of efforts to speed up government processes.

Under Administrative Order (AO) 47, signed by Executive Secretary Ralph Recto by authority of the President, the administration amended AO 267 (1992) to allow the DILG chief to further delegate the authority previously vested in the office.

The order said the amendment aims to make the processing of travel applications more responsive amid increasing requests and the growing demands of regional coordination.

“Considering the volume of travel requests and the increasing demands of regional coordination, there is a need to refine approval processes to ensure responsiveness amid contemporary government realities, strengthen government systems and improve bureaucratic efficiency, while also maintaining sufficient oversight and supervision over local governments,” the order, signed on July 30, read.

Under Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code, local officials must secure approval from the Office of the President for foreign travel exceeding three months, undertaken during periods of emergency or crisis, or involving the use of public funds.

AO 267 had delegated the President's authority to approve such requests to the DILG secretary. AO 47 now allows the DILG chief to further delegate that authority to designated representatives to facilitate faster processing.

The order also cited Executive Order 77 (2019), which governs official local and foreign travel of government personnel, emphasizing the need for more responsive government systems while preserving accountability and oversight over local government units.

AO 47 takes effect immediately upon its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation. (PNA)