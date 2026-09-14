Marcos elated by mom’s acquittal from graft charges

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. expressed elation over the decision of the Supreme Court to overturn the 2018 graft conviction of his mother, former first lady Imelda Marcos.

In an interview with reporters in New Delhi, India, Marcos welcomed the June 10 decision of the Supreme Court First Division.

“Well, I’m glad that that case is over. It’s been hanging over our heads for about 40 years,” he said.

“All those cases were filed in 1986, and that’s how long it’s taken. Well, of course, I’m happy that, you know, she doesn’t have to be worried about it, because she does worry, that she worries about these cases any longer. Yeah, I’m glad especially for my mother,” he added.

In November 2018, the Sandiganbayan convicted Marcos of seven counts of graft stemming from the alleged use of government positions during her husband’s dictatorship to establish and maintain Swiss foundations that received at least $200 million.

Marcos was granted bail while the appeal remained pending. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)