Marcos enacts Self-Reliant Defense Posture Revitalization Act

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, the Self-Reliant Defense Posture (SRDP) Revitalization Act, which aims to boost the country’s defense strategies through the strength of its own resources and capabilities.

Marcos inked during a ceremonial signing in Malacañang the Republic Act (RA) 12024, or the SRDP Revitalization Act, which is among the priority legislation of his administration, seeking to create a framework that makes the Philippines less dependent, more resilient, and better prepared.

In his speech, Marcos said the challenges being faced by the country nowadays go far beyond traditional conflicts, and the need to develop technologies that will counter “unconventional threats” is more crucial than ever.

“Cybersecurity breaches, chemical attacks, radiological threats -- these are more than hypothetical risks but pressing realities,” he said.

“With this Act, we are broadening our perspective on defense. We are not just looking at tanks and rifles; we are building capacities that address these unconventional dangers head-on. This means developing systems and strategies that are reactive and predictive, allowing us to stay a step ahead of those who wish harm to the Philippines,” he added.

Under RA 12024, the Department of National Defense is mandated to formulate and implement the Self-Reliant Defense Posture Program to revitalize the defense industry and address the short-, medium-, and long-term needs for defense equipment in the country.

The National Defense Industry Development Plan will serve as the Act’s guiding document, outlining the principles and goals that will shape the Philippine defense sector in the coming years.

The chief executive said the law also introduces a comprehensive incentive scheme for those who will choose to invest in defense technology and production noting that incentives range from tax breaks to government-backed financing.

The measure also encourages the development of the country's defense industry and its capability to locally produce advanced military weaponry and equipment which is aimed to lessen the country’s dependency on foreign military aid.

“The strategy is clear: we start by strengthening the foundations -- the research, the production capabilities, and institutional support -- then build upwards, layer by layer, until we have an industry that can stand strong and succeed on its own. It is a commitment to a long-term growth trajectory for a national defense industry that will support the defense requirements of our country. It’s a logical move forward for a country that finds itself at the fulcrum of geopolitical shifts and volatilities,” said Marcos.

“Recognizing the importance of safeguarding the fruits of these efforts, this law prohibits the sale of defense materiel to private entities. This guarantees that the weapons, the equipment, and technologies that we build will never be turned against the very people they were designed to protect,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)