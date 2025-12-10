Marcos endorses Aquino’s party-list, Cadena bills

MALACAÑANG has officially expressed its support for key reform measures in governance, highlighting two bills authored by Senator Bam Aquino as legislative priorities.

These include Senate Bill 1559, or the Party-List System Reform Bill, and Senate Bill 1509, also known as the Citizens Access and the Disclosure of Expenditures for National Accountability (Cadena) Act.

Both measures are part of four priority bills recently submitted by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Congress for fast-tracking, following discussions at the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac).

By including Aquino’s bills in the administration’s priority legislative agenda, Marcos signals a strong commitment to institutional transparency and the empowerment of marginalized sectors.

The move also underscores the administration’s focus on cleaning the political system and strengthening public finance accountability amid growing public calls for reform.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro confirmed the directive, emphasizing the urgency of passing these foundational measures.

She said: “For a more open and efficient governance, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has instructed Congress to prioritize four legislative measures. In line with the President’s goal of an open and inclusive administration, the President directed Congress to prioritize the Anti-Dynasty Bill and the Party-List System Reform Act. Also included are the Independent People’s Commission Act and the Citizens Access and Disclosure of Expenditures for National Accountability, or Cadena Act.”

Aquino, a staunch advocate of reform, welcomed the Palace’s move. He said the bills are designed to dismantle a system that has been exploited at the expense of ordinary Filipinos.

“The party-list system was created to give a voice to the voiceless. But today, it has been taken over by those in power. This reform is about restoring dignity to the system and ensuring that party-list seats truly serve the many, not just a few with political influence,” Aquino said.

Meanwhile, the Cadena Act aims to institutionalize transparency in government spending by mandating the full and real-time declaration of all government transactions through a public digital ledger. Aquino said this measure is the strongest weapon against corruption.

“Disclosing spending down to the cost of materials, this is the level of transparency we are seeking, and it is also our strongest weapon against corruption and the plundering of our country,” he added.

Congress is expected to act swiftly in response to the President’s call, delivering landmark reform laws that will enable a fairer, more transparent administration and strengthen political reforms. (ABC)