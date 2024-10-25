Marcos ensures help in areas affected by 'Kristine'

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ensured the families affected by the ravage of Tropical Storm Kristine that help was already on the way.

Marcos convened the heads of the concerned government agencies at the Malacañang to get an update on the government response amid the onslaught of Kristine.

“Yesterday we started sending aid and commenced rescue operations in the areas affected by STS Kristine. Today, we will continue sending our help and aid,” Marcos said in a statement.

I make this pledge to our people: Help is on the way. It will come by land, air, and even by sea,” he added as he directed the deployment of vehicles, aircraft, including presidential helicopters, boats, ships, and all other transportation assets for rescue, relief, and rehabilitation.

Marcos has ordered the full mobilization of personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and its resources to assist in the ongoing relief operations, especially in the Bicol Region, which has been badly battered by the weather system.

Other uniformed agencies, such as the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), along with their respective medical corps, were also placed on high alert. This means that all personnel leaves, except for medical reasons and those with humanitarian justifications, are considered canceled.

“This means putting people out of harm’s way, those whose lives are in danger, and then paving the way for the rapid movement of relief resources to affected areas,” Marcos said.

“I want to see a conveyor belt of aid that is constantly delivering aid to the front,” he added.

In his report, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, who immediately flew to Bicol to personally supervise the ongoing relief operations, said that, according to Camarines Sur Governor Luigi Villafuerte, of the 36 local government units in the province, nine were still submerged in floodwaters, while six others remained partially submerged.

While food for the affected population is not a concern, the supply of water is a prevailing problem.

Gatchalian stated that the National Government had sent water purification systems to the province as early as the onset of Kristine, but the delivery truck became stuck in Milaor town due to a damaged road section, making it impossible to pass through.

However, he said Manila Water and Maynilad have already pledged water containers which are awaiting airlift.

Gatchalian said the province is also experiencing a shortage of fuel due to the stranded tankers also in Milaor town.

In Naga City, which was previously declared under a state of calamity, Mayor Nelson Legacion reported that several families are still awaiting rescue, noting that reaching some communities has been challenging due to the massive flooding and lack of proper equipment.

“Ang Naga City po kasi serves as a catch basin. Hihintayin lang po talaga na magsubside ang tubig,” Gatchalian said.

Earlier reports said 30 percent of Naga City’s land area was covered by floodwaters, affecting 70 percent of its population.

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro said they are continuously navigating the province, particularly the part of Bondoc Peninsula, to reach the far-flung affected communities by all means.

Marcos also ordered the Department of Budget and Management to immediately release all necessary funds so that needed resources can be procured expeditiously.

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the available National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund is at almost P2 billion.

Marcos also directed the implementation of a quick planting and production turnaround plan to help affected farmers grow the food the country needs.

He added that the agriculture’s aid for affected individuals “is premised on the grant of immediate assistance, including payment of crop insurance to farmers affected by the typhoon.”

In a report of the NDRRMC, damage to agriculture incurred by the Bicol Region was estimated at P9.75 million.

Marcos said the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has been instructed to conduct necessary emergency road-clearing operations, while private contractors are encouraged to aid in restoring traffic on damaged roads and bridges.

“To blunt any attempt at profiteering, the DTI (Department of Trade and Industry) is monitoring compliance with the price control on selected goods imposed in all areas under the State of Calamity, in accordance with the law. The DTI is also directed to ensure the unhampered flow of goods in all the affected areas,” the President said.

“I have directed the DA to deploy Kadiwa rolling stores to affected areas, and so that many people will be reached, to expand its fleet by contracting private vehicle owners,” he added.

In response, DTI Acting Secretary Cristina Roque reiterated the agency’s commitment to supporting recovery efforts for affected businesses, especially micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“We have been actively discussing with our partners in the private sector, including industry associations, to mobilize resources and provide immediate assistance to affected businesses,” she said.

The DTI had earlier issued a price freeze in areas that will be placed under a state of calamity.

The NDDRMC said 21 areas in Calabarzon, Bicol Region, and Soccsksargen were declared under a state of calamity. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)