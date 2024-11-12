Marcos: EO 74 sufficient to end Pogo operations in PH

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. addressed on Monday, November 11, 2024, concerns regarding his order banning all Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) in the country.

In an interview with reporters, Marcos expressed confidence that Executive Order (EO) 74 is sufficient to end all Pogo operations in the country and there is no way they can operate under any similar licenses.

“There’s just no way…because it’s the nature of the operation that we are banning. It’s not because it’s under Pagcor (Philippine Gaming Corporations) or not. Basta’t sinabing… basta’t Pogo ‘yan, ganyan ang lisensya nila, it’s banned,” he said.

Marcos issued EO 74 in a bid to put a stop on Pogo operations in the country amid the alleged involvement in illegal activities such as human trafficking, scam, kidnapping and even murder.

Earlier, Senator Risa Hontiveros cited several loopholes in EO 74, noting that online games of chance conducted in casinos, licensed casinos, or integrated resorts with junket agreements operated by the Pagcor are not covered by the ban.

She said the order also does not clearly indicate if it covers economic zones and freeports.

Hontiveros said there is still a need for the country to have an anti-Pogo law to ensure its absolute ban from the Philippines. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)