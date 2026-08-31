Marcos expands, establishes 4 ecozones in Luzon, Visayas

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently signed four proclamations expanding two economic zones in Southern Tagalog and establishing two in Negros Oriental and Batangas, bringing to 46 the number of ecozones whose growth was spurred during his watch.

The presidential proclamations covering 46 ecozones are projected to bring in P141.2 billion worth of investments and generate close to 189,000 jobs, said Executive Secretary Ralph Recto in a statement.

He added that except for three, all of the ecozones are outside Metro Manila, pursuant to the administration’s thrust to disperse investments to the countryside.

By region, 29 of the ecozones are in Luzon, 12 in the Visayas, and five in Mindanao, Recto said.

He said four of the newest presidential proclamations are forecast to draw in almost P9.7 billion in fresh investments.

“With these, businesses can go to where local talent is, boosting local economic activity, without workers having to leave their hometowns for costly and crammed urban centers,” Recto said.

“Mas maraming trabaho at mas maraming oportunidad ang darating sa Cavite, Batangas, at Negros Oriental. Mas lalakas ang ekonomiya sa ating mga probinsya, at tuloy-tuloy ang pag-angat ng kabuhayan ng ating mga kababayan,” he added.

Proclamation 1337 integrates several parcels of land in Barangays Punta I and Sahud-Ulan in the Municipality of Tanza, Cavite into the existing Suntrust Ecotown Tanza-Special Economic Zone (SET-SEZ).

The SET-SEZ currently hosts 62 Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza)-registered enterprises employing 6,322 workers.

The expansion is expected to attract approximately P851 million in new investments and generate around 2,200 jobs, further strengthening Cavite's position as one of the country's leading manufacturing and industrial hubs.

Proclamation 1338 expands the Light Industry & Science Park IV-Special Economic Zone (LISP IV-SEZ) in Malvar, Batangas.

The ecozone currently houses 43 Peza-registered enterprises with around 1,769 workers.

LISP IV-SEZ’s expansion is key to unlocking P8.5 billion in committed investments, creating 200 new jobs, and sustaining the growth of Batangas as a major destination for manufacturing and industry, said Recto.

In Negros Oriental, Proclamation 1340 established the Robinsons Dumaguete I.T. Park.

The project already has a prospective locator expected to invest P288 million and generate 1,500 jobs, broadening high-value employment opportunities in the information technology and business process management sectors in the Visayas.

Meanwhile, Proclamation 1385 establishes the Biz Hub at Lima Estate in Barangay Bugtong na Pulo, Lipa City, Batangas, as a Special Economic Zone for information technology.

The IT park already has a prospective locator expected to invest P52.5 million and employ 110 workers, adding fresh momentum to Lipa City’s emergence as a center for technology-driven businesses and quality employment.

Special Economic Zones are designated areas where businesses can enjoy fiscal and non-fiscal incentives and privileges, depending on their location and industry priority. These include industrial estates, export processing zones, information technology parks, tourism and recreational economic zones, and others. (PR)