Marcos expands government programs during birthday week

AS PART of his birthday week, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expanded various government programs, as he reiterated his administration’s commitment to bringing government services closer and available to Filipinos.

In a video message, Marcos extended gratitude for all the well wishes and greetings for his 67th birthday on September 13, 2024.

“Gaya ng nakagawian, kapag birthday week ay lalong mas malawak ang inaabot ng aming mga programang pangserbisyo,” he said.

(As usual, during birthday week, the reach of our service programs is even wider.)

Marcos reiterated his administration’s commitment to champion medical care for every Filipino.

On September 13, the chief executive ordered the Department of Health (DOH) to cover the costs of all inpatient, outpatient, and emergency services in 22 public hospitals nationwide through “Zero Billing.”

This includes the following hospitals:

METRO MANILA

Philippine General Hospital

Philippine Orthopedic Center

Philippine Heart Center

Philippine Children’s Medical Center

National Kidney and Transplant Institute

Lung Center of the Philippines

Jose R. Reyes Memorial Hospital

East Avenue Medical Center

LUZON

Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center

Cagayan Valley Medical Center

Bicol Medical Center

Batangas Medical Center

Batanes General Hospital

Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Medical Center

VISAYAS

Vicente Sotto Memorial Hospital

Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital

Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center

MINDANAO

Amai Pakpak Medical Center

Davao Regional Medical Center

Cotabato Regional Medical Center

Mayor Hilarion Ramiro Sr. Medical Center

Zamboanga City Medical Center

DOH spokesperson Dr. Albert Domingo said Marcos allocated P300 million for the program, which will prioritize the individuals under the lower income level.

“Dapat 'yung out of pocket na P44, dapat mapababa sa pinakamababa siguro P20-P30. Sa mahihirap, dapat mapababa sa zero,” he said.

(The out of pocket should be P44, should be reduced to a minimum of maybe P20-P30. For the poor, it should be reduced to zero.)

Qualified patients will undergo an assessment by the Medical Socia Services of the concerned hospital.

Marcos also vowed to establish more hospitals for cancer patients under his watch.

He touted that a large facility is being built in Pampanga specifically for cancer patients.

“Maglalagay din po tayo sa mga iba’t ibang lugar para nga kagaya ng sinasabi mo, hindi na kayo mahirapan na kahit malalayo ay kailangan dadalhin lahat dito sa Maynila,” said Marcos.

(We will also put them in different places so that as you say, it will no longer be difficult for you to go to these facilities.)

The President made the remarks in response to a message sent to him by a certain Maria, one of the well-wishers who greeted him during his birthday last week.

Maria requested additional benefits for cancer patients, asking the President to help patients find medical treatment without having to go to Metro Manila.

“Para mas malapit, ilalapit namin ang serbisyo ng healthcare sa inyong lahat, lalong lalo na sa mga kawawa nating mga cancer patients,” he added.

(We will bring the healthcare services closer to all of you, especially to our poor cancer patients.)

Marcos also urged parents to avail themselves of the government’s free vaccination program to ensure the health of the children especially for infants for their first 12 months of immunization needs.

Recognizing that some parents are still doubtful about vaccines, Marcos assured that the vaccines from the government are tested safe and proven effective, as they have been used for many years.

Marcos also led the delivery of ambulances to various municipalities across the country over the past week.

He also extended various forms of assistance to farmers and fisherfolk, and distributed Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) to farmers. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)