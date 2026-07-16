Marcos expands Uplift program with additional cash aid

THE National Government will provide additional financial assistance to millions of low-income Filipinos affected by rising fuel prices linked to tensions in the Middle East as part of the expansion of the government's Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (Uplift) program.

In a recorded video message, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the government is stepping up efforts to cushion the impact of higher fuel costs and the resulting increase in the prices of basic commodities, particularly for vulnerable sectors.

“Kapag tumataas ang gastusin, mas bumibigat ang pasanin ng bawat pamilyang nagsisikap tugunan ang kanilang pangangailangan, lalo na ang mga Pilipinong nasa laylayan ng lipunan,” he said.

(As the cost of living continues to rise, the burden grows heavier for every family striving to meet their daily needs, especially for Filipinos living on the margins of society.)

The expanded initiative, dubbed Uplift Assistance, builds on the original Uplift program established under Executive Order 110.

According to the President, the enhanced program is expected to benefit approximately 7.5 million households, or an estimated 37.5 million Filipinos nationwide.

Under the expanded package, around 3.5 million beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and the Walang Gutom Program will receive a one-time cash assistance of up to P2,000.

Meanwhile, the government will extend monthly financial support to an additional four million beneficiaries, including 2.5 million poor and near poor households identified through the 2024 Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) and 1.5 million low-income workers and their families validated through the Social Security System (SSS) database.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will lead the implementation of the program in coordination with other government agencies.

Eligible beneficiaries under the CBMS and SSS categories will receive P2,000 per month from July through December, providing continued assistance as households contend with elevated fuel prices and inflationary pressures.

Marcos said the expanded aid package is intended to help Filipino families maintain their ability to meet daily living expenses despite economic challenges.

“Layunin ng Uplift Assistance na mapangalagaan ang kakayahan ng mga pamilyang Pilipino na matustusan ang kanilang pang-araw-araw na pangangailangan,” he said.

(The Uplift Assistance program aims to help preserve the ability of Filipino families to meet their daily needs.)

The President also assured beneficiaries that the financial assistance would be distributed promptly through digital payment channels to ensure faster, more efficient, and more convenient delivery.

Marcos called for unity in addressing the country's economic challenges.

“Sa ating pagkakaisa at pagtutulungan, mapapanatili natin ang katatagan ng ating bansa at maisusulong ang isang mas maunlad na kinabukasan para sa lahat sa ilalim ng isang Bagong Pilipinas,” he said.

(Through unity and cooperation, we can sustain our nation's resilience and build a more prosperous future for all under the New Philippines.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)