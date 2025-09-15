Marcos expresses support for anti-corruption demonstrations

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. sees nothing wrong in the conduct of street demonstrations to condemn corruption related to anomalous flood control projects.

In a press conference on Monday, September 15, 2025, Marcos said he understands the public outrage amid the ongoing probe on bogus flood control projects.

“If I wasn’t President, I might be out in the street with them. So, you know, of course they are enraged, of course they are angry. I’m angry, we should all be angry, because what is happening is not right. So yes, express it. Come, make your feelings known to these people, and make them answerable for the wrongdoings that they have done,” Marcos said.

“Ipaalam ninyo ang sentimyento, ipaalam ninyo kung paano nila kayo sinaktan, kung papaano kayo ninakawan nitong mga ito. Ipaalam ninyo sa kanila, sigawan ninyo, lahat gawin ninyo, mag-demonstrate. To show that you are enraged, to show that you are angry, to show that you are disappointed, to show that you want justice, to show that you want fairness, what is wrong with that? I want to show that there is justice. I want to show that there is fairness. I want to show I want to hold these people accountable, just like they do. So, I don’t blame them. I don’t blame them, not one bit,” he added.

(Let them know your sentiments. Let them know how they have hurt you, how they have stolen from you. Let them know — shout at them, do everything, demonstrate. To show that you are enraged, to show that you are angry, to show that you are disappointed, to show that you want justice, to show that you want fairness — what is wrong with that? I want to show that there is justice. I want to show that there is fairness. I want to show that I want to hold these people accountable, just like they do. So, I don’t blame them. I don’t blame them, not one bit.)

The President, however, encouraged the public to keep their protest actions peaceful.

Over the past days, various groups staged protest actions amid the ongoing probe into alleged multi-billion worth corruption involving flood control projects.

During his fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona), Marcos ordered the conduct of an in-depth investigation on the irregularities in the flood control projects across the country in the light of the recent massive floods that submerged communities during the onslaught of habagat (southwest monsoon) and the series of typhoons.

From July 2022 to May 2025, the government has a total of 9,855 flood control projects across the country valued at P545.64 billion. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)