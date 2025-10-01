Marcos extends condolences to families of Bogo quake victims

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. extended his deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones following the powerful magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Bogo City in northern Cebu on Tuesday evening, September 30, 2025.

“Buong puso akong nakikiramay sa mga pamilyang nawalan ng mahal sa buhay, at kasama sa aking mga dasal ang kaligtasan ng mga nasugatan at lahat ng naapektuhan ng lindol,” Marcos said in a statement Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

(I extend my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, and I include in my prayers the safety of the injured and all those affected by the earthquake.)

Marcos said government agencies have been fully mobilized to assist, conduct search and rescue operations, and restore essential services in the affected communities.

He said Cabinet secretaries from agencies such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of National Defense (DND), and Department of Health (DOH) were already in the area to personally oversee ongoing disaster response operations and conduct assessments.

“Tinitiyak ng DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) ang kaligtasan ng mga kalsada at tulay. Ang DOE (Department of Energy) ay kumikilos upang maibalik ang suplay ng kuryente. Ang DOH (Department of Health) ay nagpadala ng karagdagang tauhan sa mga ospital, at ang DSWD ay naghahatid ng pagkain at iba pang tulong,” Marcos said.

(The DPWH is ensuring the safety of roads and bridges. The DOE is working to restore power supply. The DOH has deployed additional personnel to hospitals, and the DSWD is delivering food and other aid.)

“Katuwang ang BFP (Bureau of Fire Protection) sa search and rescue, habang ang PNP (Philippine National Police) ay nakatutok sa pagpapanatili ng kaayusan at pagtulong sa mga operasyon ng pagliligtas,” he added.

(The BFP is assisting in search and rescue, while the PNP is focused on maintaining order and helping in rescue operations.)

Marcos urged the public to remain vigilant, alert, and to heed the advice of local government units for their safety.

In a press conference, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Deputy Administrator for Administration Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV said the first 24 hours after the quake are considered the “golden hours” for search and rescue operations, which require highly trained personnel to avoid further fatalities amid reports of collapsed structures.

“Ang priority po is search and rescue. We are still in the golden hour nung pagre-rescue natin kasi we’re still receiving reports that some barangays still need assistance in terms of rescue. Marami pa ring reported na naipit or natumbahan ng mga debris because of the earthquake,” he said.

(The priority is search and rescue. We are still within the golden hours of rescue because we continue to receive reports that some barangays still need assistance. Many reports also indicate people were trapped or pinned down by debris from the earthquake.)

“’Yung proper extraction kasi dapat ang mangyari diyan, kasi baka madisgrasya pa, maipit pa lalo kung hindi marunong ‘yung mag-retrieve. So that’s why we’re mobilizing trained personnel talaga kasi hindi biro po magtanggal ng mga debris. Kung hindi ka marunong, it might lead to more casualties,” he added.

(Proper extraction must be done, otherwise victims may get hurt further if the rescuers are untrained. That is why we are mobilizing trained personnel, because removing debris is no simple task. If you don’t know how, it might cause more casualties.)

Alejandro said several collapsed-structure search and rescue teams were airlifted to Cebu for the operations.

He said search dogs and other necessary equipment were also deployed to the province.

Alejandro assured the availability of relief goods for the affected population.

“Ang pumapasok ngayon na kailangan talaga is water, that’s why we have mobilized our water filtration teams not only from OCD but also from different agencies like the Coast Guard, DSWD, and DOH. Nagpadala tayo doon. ‘Yung probinsya naman ay nag-initially mobilize para masuportahan itong mga immediate needs na ito,” he said.

(The most urgent need now is water, which is why we have mobilized our water filtration teams, not only from OCD but also from other agencies such as the Coast Guard, DSWD, and DOH. The provincial government has also mobilized resources to support these immediate needs.)

“Kung kailangan po gamitin ang helicopter, we have already arranged that. And then ‘yung mga ambulances, we are coordinating with DOH na maging available ito kaagad,” he added.

(If helicopters are needed, we have already arranged for that. As for ambulances, we are coordinating with DOH to make them available immediately.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)