Marcos extends rice import ban

PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has ordered an extension of the the rice import ban beyond November 2, 2025, to support local farmers and stabilize prices, Malacañang said.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro told reporters Friday, September 26, the President directed that the two-month suspension of rice imports, which started September 1, be prolonged.

“Layunin din nitong i-stabilize ang presyo ng palay sa merkado at alalayan ang mga Pilipinong magsasaka sa panahon ng ani,” Castro said.

(The President’s directive is meant to stabilize palay prices in the market and assist farmers during the harvest season.)

“Ang hakbang na ito ng Pangulo ay pagtaguyod sa kapakanan ng mga magsasaka na patuloy sa pagtatrabaho upang may maihain sa hapag kainan ang bawat pamilyang Filipino.”

(This move by the President upholds the welfare of farmers who continue working to ensure every Filipino family has food on the table.)

The rice import ban, imposed on September 1, was meant to shield local farmers during the peak harvest season after cheap imports had pushed palay prices down to as low as P8 per kilo.

Since then, farmgate prices have improved to as high as P17 in some areas, though others still report unprofitable rates. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)