Marcos: Farmers affected by low palay buying price to get P10-K aid

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday announced that farmers affected by low farmgate palay (unhusked rice) prices will each receive PHP10,000 from the government.

“Meron tayong pinaplano na tig-PHP10,000 na nalugi dahil sa pagbagsak ng bilihan ng palay (We are planning to give PHP10,000 each to those who suffered losses due to the drop in palay prices),” Marcos said during the inauguration of the union water impounding dam in Claveria, Cagayan.

The National Food Authority (NFA), he said, is also procuring palay at higher prices, currently buying wet palay at PHP18 to PHP19 per kg. and dry palay at PHP21 to PHP23 per kg.

He said the NFA’s buying price is significantly higher than the PHP8 per kg. offered by some rice traders.

“Kaya’t palalawakin natin ito at maglalagay din tayo doon sa mga tinamaan sa pagbaba ng presyo ng palay. Magbibigay din tayo ng direct na tulong para sa ating mga magsasaka (We will expand this [buying program]. We will also provide direct assistance to our farmers),” he added.

Marcos noted that the government will also expand crop insurance coverage and provide farm equipment to improve production and the livelihood of farmers.

He vowed to address delays in the delivery of farm inputs, promising the timely distribution of seeds and other assistance by the next planting season.

Marcos also assured farmers that additional service canals, farm-to-market roads, and farm-to-market bridges will be constructed to support agricultural development.

He said his administration is also committed to implementing safeguard duties on rice imports to help stabilize the prices of the country’s staple food.

The President acknowledged that rice prices are largely dictated by the cost of imported rice.

“Kung mahal ang imported rice, tataas ang lahat. Pagka-mura ang imported rice, bababa lahat. Medyo tumaas noong nakaraang taon pero ngayon, medyo bumababa. Pagka mag-import lang tayo ng mag-import at hindi natin ayusin ang production ay matatamaan ang ating mga farmer (If imported rice is expensive, prices will rise across the board. If imported rice is cheap, prices will fall. Prices slightly increased last year but are now starting to decline. If we continue importing without improving local production, our farmers will be the ones to suffer),” he said.

“Kaya’t ‘yun ay aming binabantayan at tinitignan naming lahat ng mga farmer na nalugi. Dahil nga bumagsak ang presyo ng palay ay bibigyan natin ng tulong (That is why we are closely monitoring and identifying all farmers who have incurred losses. Because of the drop in palay prices, we will provide assistance to those affected).” (PNA)