Marcos favors ‘firm, diplomatic’ stance amid WPS word war

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. supports a “firm with diplomacy” approach in dealing with the rising war of words between Philippine and Chinese officials over the West Philippine Sea (WPS) dispute, Malacañang said Thursday.

According to Palace Press Officer Claire Castro, Marcos is aware of the ongoing back-and-forth between Filipino officials and the Chinese embassy, which has resulted in calls from lawmakers to declare certain Chinese diplomats persona non grata (unwelcome).

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the declaration of persona non grata is “one of the most severe forms of diplomatic action” that can be imposed by the government against foreign diplomatic personnel, and should just be “an option of last resort.”

The DFA said it remains committed to resolving disputes through dialogue, adding that it is in “direct communication with the Chinese government on various bilateral and international issues that are of great importance to the Philippines.”

“It is hoped that the DFA would be provided with ample space to perform its functions and to sort out issues with foreign counterparts through dialogue and consultation rather than through public discourse in accordance with the President’s vision and guidance as the architect of Philippine foreign policy,” the DFA said in a statement read by Castro during a press briefing in Malacañang.

Firm but measured

When asked about the President’s stance on the issue, Castro said the Chief Executive wants the government to remain firm but in a diplomatic manner.

“Puwede naman pong magkaroon ng firm action with diplomacy (It’s possible to have a firm action with diplomacy,” Castro said.

The Chinese Embassy and Filipino officials have stepped up their rhetoric in recent weeks, with the former particularly targeting Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson for the WPS Commodore Jay Tarriela and other lawmakers vocal against China’s incursions in the disputed territories.

Manila and Beijing have been embroiled in maritime confrontations in recent years, with the Philippines accusing China of aggressive maneuvers, water cannon incidents, and disruption of supply missions in the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Beijing continues to assert sovereignty over much of the South China Sea, including areas within the Philippines’ EEZ.

The Philippines’ position is anchored on the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling, which invalidated China’s sweeping claims.

South China Sea Code of Conduct

As chair of ASEAN in 2026, the Philippines continues to push for a binding South China Sea Code of Conduct with China to prevent further incidents and promote regional stability, Castro noted.

Marcos and the DFA hope the code will be finalized during the Philippines’ chairship, ensuring clear rules for maritime behavior while balancing firm defense of national interests with diplomatic engagement. (PNA)