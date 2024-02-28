Marcos flies to Australia to address Parliament

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. flew to Canberra, Australia on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, to address the Parliament of Australia following the invitation of Governor-General David Hurley who led the Australian delegation during the inauguration ceremony in 2022.

In his departure speech, Marcos said he will also witness the formalization and signing of three agreements between the Philippines and Australia.

He did not elaborate the agreements but he assured that it will be a clear indication of the strategic partnership between the two countries that provides greater energy and optimism for closer cooperation that is mutually beneficial to both Filipinos and Australians.

“As part of this visit, I will have the opportunity to address the Parliament of Australia and provide greater detail on the commitments that we place in this partnership and our vision for the future of the Philippines,” said Marcos.

“I shall also highlight the huge potential in trade and investment that we should maximize in the coming years. After all, economic security is a vital component of national security… Finally, I anticipate an enhancement of the mutual understanding between the Philippines and Australia as we share a common vision not just for our bilateral relations, but for the peace and security of the region as well,” he added.

Marcos recognized Australia as a vital partner in ensuring a favorable and enabling policy environment for the Philippine-Australia relations to continue its upward trajectory.

He also acknowledged the growing defense and security relations of the Philippines and Australia, which was highlighted by the success of Exercise Alon and the Maritime Cooperative Activity last year.

“I am honored to bring with me in this visit the best of our motherland and our inherent desire for peace and prosperity. I intend to serve as a bridge that will further connect the two democratic maritime nations and promote our visions of amity, development and cooperation,” the President said.

Marcos will be back in Manila on February 29. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)