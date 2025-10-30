Marcos flies to Korea for Apec Summit

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. flew to South Korea Thursday, October 30, 2025, to attend the 32nd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Leaders’ Meeting and related activities.

In his departure speech, Marcos underscored the importance of the Apec gathering, dubbed “Building a Sustainable Tomorrow: Connect. Innovate. Prosper,” which aims to tackle the growth and stability of the Asia-Pacific region that is directly tied to the opportunities and welfare of all Filipinos.

He said the Asia-Pacific region accounts for nearly 46 percent of global trade in goods and commercial services and generates around 61 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP).

“So, given these high stakes, this gathering is imperative,” Marcos said.

“We convene at a critical juncture, defined by evolving geopolitical landscapes, supply chain disruptions, threats of climate change, and the urgent need for equitable and inclusive growth,” he added.

Marcos said the country’s collaboration with Korea and all Apec economies is pivotal in forging deeper ties with shared goals and objectives, including fostering artificial intelligence-driven innovation, enhancing cultural and creative industries, and proactively addressing demographic challenges.

He said this will ensure that the Philippine government’s development efforts are aligned with regional progress, laying the groundwork for a future where creativity, technology, and sustainability benefit every Filipino.

Marcos said his engagements with leaders of Apec economies will focus on “actionable areas,” such as guaranteeing equitable access to digital services and financial inclusion, particularly in underserved rural areas, advancing the seamless movement of goods and people through investment facilitation and infrastructure development, promoting supply chain resiliency amid shocks and crises, and strengthening digital literacy and skills development for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), women, and other sectors that can realize their full economic potential through digitalization.

“Among others, we will highlight how we are pursuing digital transformation as a core pillar of our development, fully recognizing the potential of new technologies to unlock a more prosperous and resilient future,” the President said.

“As the chair of Asean in 2026, our goal is to impart that working in silos impedes the region’s potential. Real growth and lasting prosperity are achievable when we break down barriers, share knowledge, and collaborate across sectors, industries, and communities,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)