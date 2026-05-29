Marcos focused on work amid ‘political heat’

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday said he remains focused on his work to improve the lives of Filipinos despite what he described as rising “political heat.”

Speaking to reporters before flying back to Manila, Marcos stressed that he has not engaged in political attacks or declared conflict against any group since assuming office in 2022.

“I have never declared war on any political group whatsoever. All I do is work,” Marcos said.

“I have never turned up the political heat. I have never attacked anyone. I have never put down anyone,” he added.

Marcos said disagreements are natural in in politics, but stressed that criticisms should be constructive and should not undermine public welfare.

He made the remarks, as he noted that some political actors deliberately obstruct government efforts and dismiss initiatives regardless of outcomes.

“There are two kinds of politicians in my view. Those who are actually helping and those who are doing nothing but obstruction,” Marcos said. “However, different politicians choose to exercise or to work their politics in different ways.”

The President said individuals who initiated the attacks are the only ones who can deescalate political tensions in the country.

“So, those who have raised the heat, those who are making all kinds of preposterous allegations, they have increased the heat, the political heat. Only they can turn it down. Not those of us who are just working and trying to do the best job for the Filipino people,” he said.

Despite political noise, Marcos said his administration will continue focusing on programs and economic priorities. (PNA)