Marcos: Government employees to receive medical allowance, salary adjustment

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said government employees will receive medical allowance as additional benefits in 2025.

During his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 22, 2024, Marcos said the government has also allocated a budget for the salary adjustment of government employees, which will be given to them in four tranches.

“Furthermore, we have extended the services of our job order and contract of service personnel working in government,” Marcos said.

“This will also afford them ample opportunity to work on their civil service eligibility, while gaining additional relevant experience and training to upgrade their employment qualifications,” he added.

Meanwhile, Marcos assured that the government's efforts are in place to create more jobs in the country, noting the rationalized incentive schemes under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises, which have generated investments amounting to over P1 trillion and created more than a hundred thousand new jobs for the Filipino workforce.

The chief executive touted the increase in the country’s employment rate to 95.9 percent in May, compared to 95.7 percent in the same month last year, as well as the significant rise in high-quality jobs.

“Magagandang balita pa rin ang mga ito, sa kabila ng nararanasang mataas na presyo ng pagkain,” said Marcos.

(These are still good news, despite the high food prices being experienced.)

“Our adaptive and responsive social protection programs assist our countrymen in times of dire need, reaching those in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas. More importantly, these programs seek to develop their productive potential and bridge their capacities towards self-sufficiency,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)