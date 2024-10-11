Marcos ‘gravely concerned’ about escalating tension in Middle East

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has sounded the alarm over the “catastrophic humanitarian situation” in Gaza and the “continuing tensions” in the Middle East during his intervention in the 19th East Asia Summit in Vientiane, Laos on Friday, October 11, 2024.

“The Philippines as well is gravely concerned over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and the increasing tensions in the Middle East region, particularly in Lebanon,” Marcos said.

“We urge all parties to refrain from escalating the violence and to work towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict. The Philippines supports a two-state solution where Israel and Palestine coexist peacefully in mutual security,” he added.

Marcos earlier directed concerned government agencies to ensure the safety and work on the repatriation of the Filipinos in Lebanon “by all means” amid the escalation of tension there over the past weeks.

Of the around 11,000 Filipinos in Lebanon, 192 are ready for repatriation while around 413 are undergoing the process.

Marcos reiterated the need for East Asia Summit participating countries to renew their commitment towards a truly open, inclusive, and transparent regional architecture underpinned by the rule of law to address common challenges and confront the critical issues.

The chief executive also urged the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) to comply with all relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions as he welcomes the Republic of Korea’s efforts to promote peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula.

Marcos maintained the country’s position in the call for a complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the DPRK. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)